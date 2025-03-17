Nigeria: From Empty Plates to Empty Futures - the Economic Toll of Nigeria's Malnutrition Crisis

blog

Malnutrition remains a public health emergency in Nigeria, with devastating consequences for both individuals and the nation's economy.

Malnutrition can lead to stunting when there is a lack of essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins in a child's body which slows growth, weakens the immune system, and impairs brain development. This prolonged nutritional deficiency results in reduced height for age, limiting physical and cognitive potential.

According to the 2023 Nigeria Health Demographic Survey (NDHS), 40% of Nigerian children under age 5 are stunted. This crisis not only undermines the health and development of these children but also imposes a significant economic burden, slowing productivity, increasing healthcare costs, and perpetuating poverty. Therefore, the economic costs of stunting, in terms of lost national productivity and economic growth, are significant -- ranging up to 11% of the GDP in Africa each year.

Stunting is also often linked to inadequate maternal health, frequent infections, and suboptimal feeding and care practices during the critical first 1,000 days of life. It is more than just a physical growth issue; it has long-term consequences on a child's immune function and overall future.

Children affected by stunting are also at a higher risk of learning difficulties, lower school performance, reduced productivity in adulthood, and increased susceptibility to chronic diseases. As a result, stunting limits individual potential and weakens human capital, impeding national economic growth and development.

A chain reaction

Childhood stunting often results in delayed mental development and reduced intellectual capacity. Reduced intellectual capacity and performance in stunted children inevitably lead to low educational performance and limited social interactions. Low academic performance, in turn, leads to low bargaining power, which reduces earning potential. Studies have revealed that adults who were stunted as children earn 20% less than comparable adults who were not stunted and are 30% more likely to live in poverty and less likely to work in skilled labour.

It has also been linked to adult conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and schizophrenia.

Given this current knowledge of the health burden of childhood stunting, healthcare budgets in developing countries where childhood stunting is high will likely be strained to deal with the burden of chronic diseases in adults caused by the failure to prevent maternal and child undernutrition.

Impact on economic growth

In a recent study, 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa recorded an average monthly income loss of US$10 per stunted worker. These costs were inflicted through three main pathways: 1) losses in productivity from a reduction in labour force due to increased childhood mortality; 2) losses in potential income and productivity from poor physical status and reduced cognitive function, and 3) losses from increased healthcare expenditure in treating diseases associated with childhood stunting.

In Nigeria, where 40% of children are stunted, the long-term economic and social consequences are profound. It suggests that nearly half of the future workforce will struggle with reduced productivity, limiting their ability to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Lastly, the intergenerational effects of stunting create a vicious cycle of poverty and underdevelopment. Children born to cognitively impaired parents may inherit similar nutritional disadvantages, further perpetuating poor health, reduced educational attainment, and limited economic opportunities. Without urgent maternal and child nutrition interventions, this cycle will continue, jeopardising the country's long-term growth, stability, and human capital potential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Return on investment for nutrition

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, countries can expect substantial returns for every dollar spent on improving nutrition interventions -- ranging from a 100% return in Tanzania to an astonishing 3,600% return in Vietnam.

These figures highlight how strategic investments in nutrition can improve health outcomes and fuel long-term economic growth, especially in Nigeria.

By preventing stunting, Nigeria can develop a more capable workforce, reduce healthcare costs associated with malnutrition-related diseases, and enhance productivity. This, in turn, can strengthen the country's domestic economy, improve educational attainment, and foster innovation. Countries that prioritise child nutrition today are securing a prosperous and resilient future for generations to come.