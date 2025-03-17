Liberia: Govt Launches State-of-the-Art Visa

17 March 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Immigration Service, has officially launched a state-of-the-art Visa on Arrival and Re-entry Permit Issuing System.

The new system which was unveiled recently, marks a significant leap in Liberia's modernization efforts.

This is expected to make travel to and from the country more efficient and accessible for both foreign visitors and Liberians abroad. For Liberians who have naturalized abroad, the new system simplifies the process of returning home, removing previous administrative barriers and reinforcing their connection to the country.

The streamlined application procedure ensures that re-entry permits are processed quickly, allowing the Liberian diaspora to engage more easily in business, family visits, and national development efforts.

For international investors, the ease of obtaining a visa signals a business-friendly climate, positioning Liberia as a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment and commercial expansion.

By facilitating smooth entry for business people and tourists alike, it promotes trade, tourism, and international partnerships and encourages more air travel to Liberia.

With the new Visa on Arrival and Re-entry Permit Issuing System, the country is not only improving travel convenience but also laying the foundation for sustained economic growth and international cooperation.

