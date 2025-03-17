Nigeria: Atiku, Amnesty International, Nigerians Back Raye, Youth Corp Member Threatened for Criticising Costs of Living

...NYSC mum as support for Raye gathers momentum

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Amnesty International were among many Nigerians , who have condemned the reported threats against a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, after she posted a TikTok video criticising the rising cost of living in Nigeria.

Atiku praised Raye's courage, likening her to prominent Nigerian women activists such as Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti and Margaret Ekpo.

"Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere," Atiku stated.

"I deeply admire her boldness and wisdom--her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred by the weight of opposition. She follows in the footsteps of formidable trailblazers who have stood resolute in defence of the common good."

He urged that Raye should be encouraged rather than threatened, describing her as "a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth--a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future."

Amnesty International also condemned the threats, calling for an end to the intimidation of citizens who express concerns over governance and economic conditions.

"The vicious threats to the youth corps member by NYSC officials and others must be withdrawn," the organisation stated. "Her rights and safety must be guaranteed."

Raye, a Lagos-based corps member, posted a TikTok video highlighting the economic struggles faced by young Nigerians, particularly how the current NYSC allowance is insufficient to meet basic needs.

Less than 24 hours later, she reportedly received a call from NYSC officials ordering her to delete the video.

In a recorded phone conversation, an official allegedly told her, "Are you normal? Keep quiet and bring down the video you posted."

Despite the pressure, Raye refused to remove the video, stating, "Deleting this content is of no use because they already know me. However, deleting it means whatever they do to me, nobody would know."

Also drumming support for the young lady, Lagos politician Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour strongly condemned the threats, calling them a violation of fundamental rights.

"Raye is all of us, and any attempt to oppress and silence her is a direct assault on citizens' liberty," he said. "We run a constitutional democracy and not a monarchy where the people are subjects to a king. Hence, citizens have a moral and constitutional right to dissenting views and opinions."

He accused Nigeria's political elite of attempting to control public reactions to hardship, stating, "They want you to smile at cruel oppression, to celebrate mediocrity and applaud stagnancy.

"We owe it a duty to our conscience, country, and unborn generations to resist this tyranny. We will not submit. We are not slaves. We are citizens. I stand with Raye."

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong also criticised the reported threats, asserting that corps members have the right to express their views.

"There is no provision in the NYSC Act or its Bye-Laws that prohibits corps members from criticising governance and national issues," Effiong said.

He further clarified that corps members are not classified as civil or public servants and, therefore, are not bound by civil service rules restricting political expression.

This controversy has reignited broader dissatisfaction among corps members regarding their allowances. Despite the federal government's approval of a new minimum wage, NYSC members still receive ₦33,000 per month, which many say is inadequate in light of inflation and rising costs.

The NYSC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but the growing support for Raye has intensified calls for greater protection of free speech and better economic policies for young Nigerians.