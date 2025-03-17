Nigeria: El-Rufai Cannot Make Us Leave PDP - Sule Lamido

A former Jigawa State governor and PDP chieftain, Sule Lamido, has dismissed former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai's call for opposition leaders to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to SDP, had urged prominent politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to join him.

However, Lamido, a close ally of Atiku, strongly criticised the invitation, questioning El-Rufai's political ideology and commitment to societal development.

"If not out of disrespect, how can he look at us in the PDP and ask us to join another party? The PDP, which we built, gave birth to him politically. How can a grandson say his grandfather knows nothing?" Lamido asked.

He also challenged El-Rufai's claim to love Nigeria more than others. "Is he the only lover of Nigeria? Are you saying we don't have Nigeria at heart?"

Lamido recalled El-Rufai's past statements denying the existence of political elders in Nigeria, only to later seek former President Muhammadu Buhari's blessings for his defection. "If you claim to be independent, why did you have to go to Buhari?"

Lamido, a former SDP secretary, reiterated his commitment to the PDP, stating he sees no reason to abandon the party.

"When I was secretary of the SDP, where was El-Rufai? Where was Shehu Gabam, the current national chairman of the party? Despite the PDP's challenges, this is where he was politically nurtured. If he claims the PDP is dead, he denies his own roots."

He emphasised that El-Rufai's political achievements, including his ministerial position, were made possible by the PDP. "Everything he owns today, he got through the PDP."

Lamido said he had opportunities to leave the PDP, including during the 2014 coalition that formed the APC, but chose to remain. "Those who left did so out of anger, blaming the PDP. But what has the APC done for them?"

'Leadership should prioritise national interest'

Lamido stressed that leadership should not be driven by emotions or personal grievances. "Leadership requires patience, foresight, and a commitment to the people and the nation. Anger leads to governance based on personal interest, not national interest."

He warned against opposing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu out of personal dislike or revenge. "If the goal is to remove Tinubu, anger is not the way. He knows how to counter emotional opposition."

Lamido called for governance rooted in justice and respect for human rights. "Nigeria must be governed with justice. Instead of acting out of frustration; we must focus on correcting existing issues and ensuring good governance," he added.

Minister criticises El-Rufai's defection

In a related development, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Ata, has criticised El-Rufai's remarks against the APC and Tinubu's administration.

In a statement signed by his aide, Seyi Olorunsola, Ata described El-Rufai as a "rabble-rouser" whose tenure as Kaduna governor was marked by insecurity and controversial policies.

Ata dismissed El-Rufai's claims about Tinubu instigating opposition crises as "illogical," praising the president's political consistency and coalition-building efforts.

He urged Nigerians to ignore El-Rufai's "antics" and focus on Tinubu's economic reforms and infrastructure development.