Nigeria: Governor Radda Woos Foreign Investors, Finance Institutions to Fund Agriculture, Energy in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has wooed foreign investors and development finance Institutions to fund agriculture, energy, and technology initiatives in Katsina.

The Governor took the bold step following productive engagements at the 2025 Oxford Africa Business Forum held at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

The Governor doubled as the guest speaker delivered his address before industry leaders and economic stakeholders on the theme, "Africa's Growth Trajectory: Globalization vs. Domestic Collaboration."

In his address, Governor Radda emphasized the strategic advantages of partnering with Katsina State.

"We have implemented significant policy reviews to ensure our state has the required frameworks, regulations, and refined institutions to expedite development and ease of doing business," the Governor stated.Governor Radda created awareness on the state's climate resilience initiatives, noting, "Our Climate Smart Agriculture Policy and pilot program are designed to reduce the effect of climate change and climate-induced conflict on agriculture and food security."

During a panel discussion titled "Strength in Unity: The Power of African Domestic Collaboration," Mr Radda shared insights on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), regional security, cross-border trade, and sustainable development.

"Leveraging on the youthful population of the continent and technology is key towards unlocking Africa's true potential to thrive in the 21st century," Governor Radda affirmed.

The Governor advocated pan-African solutions, stating, "Collaboration amongst nations is essential to addressing most of the problems plaguing our continent."

Consequent upon the discourse, the outcomes of the Forum birthed discussions with investors and Development Finance Institutions to fund agricultural, energy, and technology initiatives in Katsina State.

Similarly, there's hope on sight to collaborate with the Saïd Business School for executive programs and the Blavatnik School of Government for public and civil service training to enhance service delivery for citizens in Katsina State were explored.

The Katsina delegation included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Economic Adviser to the Governor, Khalil Nur Khalil; Lead Consultant, Executive Secretary of Katsina State Development Management Board, Mustapha Shehu, and the Special Assistant on Power and Energy, Dr Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed