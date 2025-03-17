Nigeria: Troops Kill 31 Bandits in Katsina

The Nigerian military has reportedly struck bandits operating in parts of Katsina State, neutralising 31 in two separate operations.

It was gathered that the first operation conducted by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma resulted in the killing of 12 bandits, including a senior commander known as Dogo, and the capture of seven motorcycles.

The incident, which occurred at Maigora village in Faskari LGA, initially led to the death of five bandits when the terrorists attacked the town.

Seven more were said to have been killed when the bandits regrouped and launched a counterattack but encountered superior firepower from the military.

The security forces reportedly seized seven operational motorcycles of the bandits after the two encounters.

In another operation, the air component of Operation Fansa Yamma carried out airstrikes on bandits' hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where they destroyed two major camps belonging to notorious bandit leaders, Alhaji Gero and Alhaji Riga, and neutralised at least 19 bandits.

Intelligence sources revealed how the military intensified operations against bandits in the North West, targeting their camps and supply networks to restore normalcy to the region.

Security sources confirmed that the forces maintain aerial and ground surveillance to track fleeing bandits and prevent them from regrouping.