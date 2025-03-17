Nigeria: Women Group Gives Senate 14-Day Ultimatum to Lift Akpoti-Uduaghan's Suspension

A group under the Interfaith Women Alliance for Justice & Women's Voice for A New Nigeria has given the Senate a 14-day ultimatum to reverse Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension.

The group alleged that the suspension was based solely on the peaceful exercise of Natasha's right to freedom of expression.

Recall that the Senate recently suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after she reportedly "spoke without permission and refused her new seat in the Senate chamber".

Natasha's salary and allowances have also been withheld for the duration of the suspension, and she has been barred from identifying herself as a senator.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, the group's spokesperson, Comrade Saratu Shekari, said, "Akpoti-Uduaghan was not accused of stealing, corruption, or treason. Her only crime was refusing to submit to intimidation, refusing to accept injustice, and demanding fairness in a system designed to silence her."

The women's group vowed to occupy the National Assembly if their demands were unmet in 14 days.

"We, the Interfaith Women Alliance for Justice, alongside concerned Nigerians and civil society organisations, are giving the Senate a strict 14-day ultimatum to immediately reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and restore all her rights and privileges."

They also demanded that all male or female senators be given equal treatment in the chamber.

They called for an end to the systematic persecution of women in Nigerian politics.

"The unjust suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not just a political decision. It is a cruel reminder of how easily women, justice, and truth can be erased in this country".

Also, Islamic cleric Sheikh Rufai Al-Sadiq urged the Senate to reverse Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension, saying that it was improper to suspend her.

However, he lamented the power tussle between the Senate and the judiciary, adding that the Senate went ahead and suspended her despite a court injunction.