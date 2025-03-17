Nigeria: Turnah Lauds Ogbuku's Leadership, Applauds Tinubu's Endorsement - NDDC

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Barr. George Turnah, has applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) following its recognition as the "Interventionist Agency of the Year 2024" by International Newspapers Limited in a prestigious event held in Lagos State.

He also said that the award is a testament to the commission's impactful developmental strides across the Niger Delta region under the visionary leadership of its managing director and chief executive officer, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

In a congratulatory message yesterday, Turnah hailed the recognition as well-deserved, commending Ogbuku for his exceptional, people-centred leadership at the NDDC. He highlighted Ogbuku's unwavering commitment to infrastructure development, economic empowerment, and improved living conditions for the people of the Niger Delta.

Turnah also described the award as reflecting the NDDC's renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and result-driven interventions. He noted that under Ogbuku's leadership, the commission has intensified efforts in delivering critical infrastructure and prioritised human capital development, community empowerment, and sustainable projects tailored to the region's needs.

"Dr Ogbuku has redefined leadership at the NDDC, ensuring that the commission's mandate translates into visible and lasting development across the Niger Delta. From road construction and healthcare improvements to youth empowerment and sustainable economic programmes, the NDDC is making a real impact, and this award is a clear recognition of those efforts", he said.

This recognition comes barely two weeks after Dr. Samuel Ogbuku received the "Sun Public Service Award 2024." The Ogbia-born politician further commended the NDDC MD/CEO's commitment to stakeholder engagement and conflict resolution, ensuring that development projects are delivered smoothly with community buy-in.

"His proactive approach in engaging local communities, traditional institutions, and government stakeholders has helped foster peace and stability, enabling uninterrupted development in the region", he added.

As the NDDC continues to champion transformative initiatives, Turnah expressed confidence that Ogbuku's leadership will leave a lasting legacy of sustainable growth, prosperity, and improved living conditions for the Niger Delta people. He urged the commission to maintain its momentum and continue its commitment to excellence in service delivery.