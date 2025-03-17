Africa: Mali Go With Tried and Trusted for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

16 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mali have kept faith with the squad that saw them secure TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualification last November for this month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Comoros Islands and the Central African Republic.

Coach Tom Saintfiet has called up 26 players for the clashes against the Comoros on March 20 and the Central African Republic four days thereafter.

Both Group I matches are being played in Morocco with Comoros hosting Malin in Berkane and the Central Africans hold their 'home' match in Casablanca.

Mali trail joint group leaders Comoros and Ghana by four points with six matches to play.

Saintfiet told a press conference he was looking to keep continuity in the squad although has brought in 26-year-old striker Mustapha Sangare from Levski Sofia in Bulgaria for his first call-up.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Young Africans, Tanzania), Ismael Diawara (Sirius, Sweden), Youssouf Koita (Djoliba)

Defenders: Amadou Dante (Arouca, Portugal), Abdoulaye Diaby (St Gallen, Switzerland), Salim Diakite (Palermo, Italy), Moussa Diarra (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Fode Doucoure (Red Star, France), Issiar Drame (Estrela Amadora, Portugal), Mamadou Fofana (New England Revolution, USA), Cheick Oumar Konate (Clermont Foot, France), Sikou Niakate (Braga, Portugal)

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Tootenham Hotspur, England), Mohamed Camara (Al Sadd, Qatar), Lassana Coulibaly (Lecce, Italy), Aliou Dieng (Al Kholood, Saudi Arabia), Mamadou Sangare (Rapid Vienna, Austria), Ibrahima Sissoko (VfL Bochum, Germany)

Forwards: Mamadou Camara (Laval, France), Nene Dorgeles (Salzburg, Austria), Kamory Doumbia (Stade Brest, France), Sekou Koita (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Ibrahima Kone (Al Okhdood, Saudi Arabia), Youssoufou Niakite (Bani Yas, United Arab Emirates), Mustapha Sangare (Levski Sofia, Bulgaria), El Bilal Toure (VfB Stuttgart, Germany),

