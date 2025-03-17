Africa: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Nigeria, Guinea, Cameroon, and Zambia Reach Third Round

Nigeria, Cameroon, Zambia, and Guinea secured their spots in the third and final round of qualifiers for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, joining Côte d'Ivoire after their respective fixtures and victories on Saturday, 14 March.

Below is a summary of the results:

Nigeria 2-0 South Africa

Nigeria sealed their qualification with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in Ikenne, bringing the aggregate score to 5-1. The Flamingos took the lead in the 37th minute with a goal from Harmony Chidi before Aishat Animashaun doubled the lead in the 56th minute. With the victory, the Nigerians continue their quest to qualify for the finals of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Guinea 2-1 Sierra Leone

Guinea advanced towards to the next round after defeating Sierra Leone 2-1 in the second leg of the second round. With an aggregate score of 4-3, the Guineans qualify for the final stage of the qualifiers. Kouyaté Aïcha opened the scoring in the 8th minute, followed by Aïssatou Diallo, who scored in the 54th minute. This victory keeps Guinea's dream of reaching the final stage alive.

Ethiopia 0-1 Cameroon

Cameroon took a decisive step toward the final round of qualifications with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia. Already a scorer in the first leg, Tazanou Ange scored the only goal of the match. With an aggregate score of 6-2, the Young Lionesses advance to the final stage of the qualifiers, where they will face the winner of the match between Kenya and Uganda.

Zambia 1-0 Tanzania

Zambia qualified for the third round of qualifications with a 1-0 win over Tanzania, thanks to a solitary goal from Masela Sekeseke in the 53rd minute, just six minutes after entering the game. This success, coupled with a comprehensive 4-0 win on aggregate, allows the COSAFA U-17 champions to continue their journey. Zambia will face the winner of the match between Benin and DR Congo in the next round.