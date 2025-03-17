Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Under 'Repealed' Law, Mere Charade - Lawyer

17 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — Human rights lawyer Barr. Christopher Chidera has expressed concern over the Nigerian government's plan to prosecute Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the repealed Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013, describing it as legally unsustainable.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Barr. Chidera argued that the revoked 2013 Act cannot serve as a basis for Kanu's trial.

"Any attempt to prosecute the IPOB leader under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013 is legally untenable and procedurally flawed," the lawyer stated.

He urged President Bola Tinubu's administration to negotiate with Kanu before 20 March 2025 to avoid exposing systemic flaws in Nigeria's justice system.

"The section of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013 on which the prosecution relies is no longer an active law in Nigeria.

"The jurisdiction to prosecute Kanu under this Act ceased with its repeal. Continuing with this prosecution would draw scrutiny and criticism both domestically and internationally," Chidera added.

Kanu is due to represent himself in court on 21 March 2025, a decision that could heighten scrutiny of Nigeria's judiciary.

"Reports that Mazi Kanu will assume his own defence on 21 March 2025 signal a significant shift in this case. His self-representation may reveal inconsistencies and vulnerabilities within Nigeria's judicial system," he said.

Barr. Chidera described the case as a critical test for Nigeria's judiciary, with significant political and legal implications. He called on Tinubu's government to reconsider the proposed prosecution and seek an amicable resolution with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before midnight on 20 March 2025.

"Political dissent cannot be extinguished by force, and the Biafran struggle will not be subdued by crackdowns or detention without trial," Chidera emphasised

