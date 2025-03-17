South Africa: Condolences for KZN Flood Victims, Relief Efforts Continue

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during the recent heavy rains that battered the province.

In response to the disaster, the Premier visited flood-ravaged areas in Inanda, north of Durban, and Lamontville, south of Durban, to offer support to displaced families and assess the extent of the damage.

During his visit on Sunday, Ntuli expressed concern over the severe weather conditions that ravaged communities across the province.

"Heavy rains and flooding caused widespread destruction, displacing families and damaging critical infrastructure," he said, adding that the provincial government is working closely with disaster management teams and various stakeholders to provide immediate relief.

The relief includes emergency shelter, food supplies, and medical assistance for those impacted.

The Premier extended his sympathies to all affected families, reaffirming government's commitment to mobilising resources for recovery and rebuilding efforts.

He also urged residents to heed weather warnings, remain vigilant, and take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The Premier also visited 41 flood-affected families at Bayside in Durban central to check on their wellbeing and that their accommodation needs were being addressed.

The visit underscored the government's dedication to providing aid and long-term support to those hardest hit by the disaster.

Ntuli reassured residents that government remains steadfast in its mission to restore stability and rebuild affected communities.

"We are committed to providing the necessary support to affected families and communities as we work together to recover from this disaster. Our disaster management teams, alongside municipalities and other stakeholders, are on the ground to assist those in need and to assess the extent of the damage."

The Premier reiterated a call to residents to exercise extreme caution while also avoiding crossing flooded roads, bridges or rivers.

"Do not attempt to drive through submerged areas. The power of water during heavy rains is unpredictable and can be deadly. Your safety and the safety of your loved ones must come first. If possible, please delay any travel until the rain and water levels have subsided," Ntuli warned.

The Premier also called on communities to heed the warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), including the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), and municipalities.

He said these warnings are vital for protecting lives and property adding that "ignoring them can have dire consequences".

"The effects of climate change are upon us [and] in times like these, we must stand together as a province. Let us look out for one another, especially the most vulnerable among us.

"We cannot afford to be complacent in the face of such severe weather conditions. I appeal to every resident to take these warnings seriously and to act responsibly. Your life and the lives of others depend on it."

Last week, the SAWS issued an orange level 6 weather warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The widespread destruction led to the loss of over 20 lives across the province.

Maintenance

Meanwhile, the Premier has commended eThekwini Municipality for working tirelessly to ensure that its drainage system is maintained for the smooth flow of water in times like these, although some areas require significant improvements to ensure drainage works efficiently.

"As government, we need to invest more in infrastructure and water storm systems suited to our weather conditions. I will be calling an urgent meeting between the provincial government and municipalities to discuss the issue of infrastructure maintenance," Ntuli said.