South Africa: Severe Storm Warning Alert for KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - March 17, 2025

Severe Storm Warning Alert for KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), predicting scattered showers, thundershowers, and potentially severe storms in the western parts, accompanied by excessive lightning, damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours that may cause localized flooding, reports IOL. Similar warnings have been issued for the Mpumalanga escarpment and northeastern Northern Cape. This comes after last week's heavy rains in KZN, which claimed at least three lives, including a 21-year-old woman swept away while crossing a river, a 54-year-old pharmacist whose car was washed away in Pinetown, and a 10-year-old girl struck by lightning. Disaster management teams are on high alert, with KZN's MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, urging motorists to drive cautiously and residents to limit non-essential travel due to hazardous conditions.

Gauteng Police Hunt ATM Bombing Suspects

Gauteng police are searching for a group of approximately 30 suspects who bombed five FNB ATMs and a drop safe at a Hammanskraal shopping mall in Tshwane, stealing an undisclosed amount of money, reports EWN. The suspects also robbed two security officers of a firearm and a mobile phone. A shootout erupted when police and private security officers arrived, resulting in one security officer being shot and wounded; he was taken to a medical center for treatment. No arrests have been made so far, and the suspects remain at large.

Cocaine Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Cape Town Airport

Police at Cape Town International Airport intercepted a cocaine smuggling attempt when a Brazilian woman was found carrying drugs in her sports bag and concealed in her body, reports IOL. The suspect, who arrived on a flight from Brazil on March 16, was identified and searched by the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Border Police, leading to the discovery of cocaine in her bag. Further investigation revealed she had also ingested drug pellets, and she is currently hospitalized for their removal. The woman is set to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on March 18 for drug trafficking charges. Western Cape Hawks head Major Mathipa Makgato praised the operation, saying the team demonstrated great vigilance in intercepting the suspect before the drugs could enter circulation.

