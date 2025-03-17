South Africa: Severe Storm Warning Alert for KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - March 17, 2025

Sandiso Phaliso/GroundUp
A woman crosses flooded Mpumelelo Street in Siyangena in Philippi. Most of the entrance and exit routes were blocked by water as a result of heavy rains on Tuesday.
17 March 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Severe Storm Warning Alert for KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), predicting scattered showers, thundershowers, and potentially severe storms in the western parts, accompanied by excessive lightning, damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours that may cause localized flooding, reports IOL. Similar warnings have been issued for the Mpumalanga escarpment and northeastern Northern Cape. This comes after last week's heavy rains in KZN, which claimed at least three lives, including a 21-year-old woman swept away while crossing a river, a 54-year-old pharmacist whose car was washed away in Pinetown, and a 10-year-old girl struck by lightning. Disaster management teams are on high alert, with KZN's MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, urging motorists to drive cautiously and residents to limit non-essential travel due to hazardous conditions.

Gauteng Police Hunt ATM Bombing Suspects

Gauteng police are searching for a group of approximately 30 suspects who bombed five FNB ATMs and a drop safe at a Hammanskraal shopping mall in Tshwane, stealing an undisclosed amount of money, reports EWN. The suspects also robbed two security officers of a firearm and a mobile phone. A shootout erupted when police and private security officers arrived, resulting in one security officer being shot and wounded; he was taken to a medical center for treatment. No arrests have been made so far, and the suspects remain at large.

Cocaine Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Cape Town Airport

Police at Cape Town International Airport intercepted a cocaine smuggling attempt when a Brazilian woman was found carrying drugs in her sports bag and concealed in her body, reports IOL. The suspect, who arrived on a flight from Brazil on March 16, was identified and searched by the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Border Police, leading to the discovery of cocaine in her bag. Further investigation revealed she had also ingested drug pellets, and she is currently hospitalized for their removal. The woman is set to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on March 18 for drug trafficking charges.  Western Cape Hawks head Major Mathipa Makgato praised the operation, saying the team demonstrated great vigilance in intercepting the suspect before the drugs could enter circulation.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.