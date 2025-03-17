Zimbabwe: War Veterans Plot Protest Against President Mnangagwa

17 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

WAR veterans, together with other disgruntled citizens, are planning to stage a protest this Thursday, citing Zimbabwe's worsening economic meltdown.

Earlier this month, the former liberation struggle combatants vowed to embark on massive protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

In a letter written to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the war veterans stated that the planned demonstration aims to draw attention to the economic crisis, demand government accountability, and push for economic freedom, as well as an end to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and poor governance.

"We, the concerned citizens of Zimbabwe, hereby notify the Joint Operations Command (JOC) of our intention to participate in a peaceful demonstration countrywide.

"This demonstration is a direct response to the current state of the Zimbabwean economy, which has been exacerbated by corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and a lack of governance.

"We wish to emphasise that the demonstration is a constitutional right, as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We are exercising our right to hold the government accountable for the economic meltdown, which has deprived citizens of economic freedom," reads the letter.

The letter was signed by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), representatives of doctors and nurses, the vendors' association, and teachers' representatives.

Recently, the war veterans held a press conference calling for President Mnangagwa to step down immediately, accusing him of failure.

This followed recent demands by expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa, who insisted that the President must step aside due to his poor leadership.

Geza is currently in hiding after police launched a manhunt for him over four criminal charges, including undermining the authority of the President and inciting public violence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.