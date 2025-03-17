Zimbabwe: War Veterans Plot Protest Against President Mnangagwa

WAR veterans, together with other disgruntled citizens, are planning to stage a protest this Thursday, citing Zimbabwe's worsening economic meltdown.

Earlier this month, the former liberation struggle combatants vowed to embark on massive protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

In a letter written to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the war veterans stated that the planned demonstration aims to draw attention to the economic crisis, demand government accountability, and push for economic freedom, as well as an end to corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and poor governance.

"We, the concerned citizens of Zimbabwe, hereby notify the Joint Operations Command (JOC) of our intention to participate in a peaceful demonstration countrywide.

"This demonstration is a direct response to the current state of the Zimbabwean economy, which has been exacerbated by corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and a lack of governance.

"We wish to emphasise that the demonstration is a constitutional right, as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. We are exercising our right to hold the government accountable for the economic meltdown, which has deprived citizens of economic freedom," reads the letter.

The letter was signed by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), representatives of doctors and nurses, the vendors' association, and teachers' representatives.

Recently, the war veterans held a press conference calling for President Mnangagwa to step down immediately, accusing him of failure.

This followed recent demands by expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa, who insisted that the President must step aside due to his poor leadership.

Geza is currently in hiding after police launched a manhunt for him over four criminal charges, including undermining the authority of the President and inciting public violence.