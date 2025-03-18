Zimbabwe: We Are Ready to Deal With You - State Security Minister Says Ahead of Planned Protests

MINISTER of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke has sent a chilling warning to war veterans and other groups plotting protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying they are ready to deal with them decidedly.

Disgruntled Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) members last week notified police that they will be staging a protest on March 20 to demand accountability from the government and draw attention to the country's economic crisis which they attribute to weak leadership, corruption and favouritism.

Matuke, who oversees the Central Intelligence described the planned protests as baseless social media chatter from the diaspora, warning security details are prepared to respond if any take place.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Zishumbe Clinic in Masvingo North constituency held over the weekend.

"There are rumours that there are planned protests at the end of this month and we want to let you know there is nothing like that.

"It is just social media noise from the people in the diaspora and if there are any planned protests, we want to warn you that we are ready and we will be waiting to deal with such.

"Our leadership is united and we are following our only leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa and we are pushing for 2030 because we have seen his work," he said.

The 2030 agenda has further divided the ruling Zanu PF party, into two distinct factions. A faction loyal to Mnangagwa is advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to allow him to remain in power until 2030 and the other, believed to be aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, pushing for adherence to the constitutional term limits.

While Mnangagwa has called himself a constitutionalist who will not remain in power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, he has not publicly rebuked those pushing for his stay.

ZNLWVA is among those against Mnangagwa's third term and is backing outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza who has been publicly criticising the "2030 agenda".

Geza has gone into hiding after police launched a manhunt for him on four charges, including inciting public violence and defying the President's authority.