Nigeria: Atiku Rallies Support for Corps Member Who Criticised Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described a Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Uguamaye, who criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration, as a symbol of a new generation of politically engaged women committed to advocacy and democratic participation.

Atiku stated this while urging support for Uguamaye, also known as Raye, who claimed to have received threats after her viral video criticising Tinubu's administration.

Raye, in her viral video on her TikTok account #talktoraye, on Saturday, expressed frustration over Nigeria's socio-economic situation.

She criticised Tinubu's leadership, calling him a "terrible leader," and questioned the government's commitment to easing citizens' hardships.

But after the viral video, she disclosed that NYSC officials ordered her to take down the video, alleging that she was being threatened.

However, the former presidential candidate, on his X handle on Sunday, praised her courage, adding "Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere.

"I deeply admire her boldness and wisdom--her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred by the weight of opposition," Atiku wrote.

He further likened Raye to historic female activists such as Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, and Margaret Ekpo, who played pivotal roles in Nigeria's political landscape.

Atiku called for support rather than hostility towards Raye.

"Rather than being met with hostility, Raye deserves encouragement and support. She is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth--a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future," Atiku said.