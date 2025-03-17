Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Celebrates 20yrs of Operations

ArcelorMittal marked two decades of investment, growth, and contributions to the country's economy and mining sector.

By: Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, March 17, 2025/ Global steel giant ArcelorMittal marked a significant milestone here on Saturday, March 15, celebrating its 20 years of operations in Liberia at the Invincible Eleven (IE) Sports Park near the Fish Market in Sinkor.

The celebration, attended by an array of high-profile guests, including South African Ambassador Iqbal Jhazbhay and several top government officials, also marked the company's two decades of investment, growth, and contributions to the country's economy and mining sector.

Mittal Steel began operations in the tiny West African country in 2005. It has played a key role in reviving the nation's iron ore industry, creating both direct and indirect jobs, and contributing to infrastructure development after more than two decades of brutal civil war.

AML managent and staffs marching from City Hall to the Invinceable Sports Park on Saturday March 15.

In a special statement at the event, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) CEO Michiel Vandermerwe highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable mining practices and its contributions to the local economy.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached a significant milestone in our company's journey this year as we finalize our first two major projects. The first project is one of the largest mining expansion initiatives in West Africa, or perhaps even the entire continent," Mr. Vandermerwe said.

"We, ArcelorMittal are steadfast in our dedication to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community development, ensuring that the benefits of the success of our operations are shared with all Liberians," he continued, adding, "We are at a critical juncture of our operations this year, when we are finalizing our Phase II Expansion Project, one of the largest mining expansion projects in West Africa."

Mr. Vandermerwe further expressed his heartfelt appreciation to attendees and extended his gratitude to those working across the company's mining sites to ensure the successful extraction of iron ore, while conveying a special message from the Executive Vice President and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining, Mr. Aditya Mittal.

According to him, Mr. Aditya declared 2025 as the Year of Liberia, disclosing that the first two expansions marked a substantial increase in mining output, with operations now expanding into three mining areas in Nimba County.

He indicated that as ArcelorMittal continues its operations in Liberia, the country is poised to become a central hub for large-scale mining in Africa.

Making a remark at the event, Transport Minister Sirleaf Ralph Tyler commended AML for its commitment to safety and environmental sustainability in rail transportation.

Reaffirming the government's support, he expressed confidence that the company would adhere to the newly introduced rail regulations.

He also expressed gratitude to the employees for their dedication to driving the company's success and thanked host counties Nimba, Bong, and Bassa for their continued support and hospitality.

For his part, Nimba lawmaker Martins K. Tangba criticized the government for taking control of the railway from ArcelorMittal and handing it over to an entity he claims has yet to contribute meaningfully to the Liberian people's livelihood.

He noted that the government's controversial decision to do so threatens the company's investment in the country.

He urged the company to continue supporting the local communities, particularly the people of Nimba, who host the iron ore operations, even if the government continues to exert pressure on them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of the three host counties encouraged the company to increase its engagement with the local communities,

The event also showcased the company's achievements, including the creation of thousands of jobs, significant investments in local infrastructure, including the Yekepa-Buchanan railway, and initiatives aimed at environmental sustainability. ArcelorMittal Liberia has been a key player in the country's economic recovery since the end of the civil war, providing a stable source of employment and contributing to the national GDP.

"Since 2005, ArcelorMittal has invested over 3.5 billion U.S. dollars in this country. Most of this investment was spent on the reconstruction of the railway, upgrading the port, and rehabilitation of other mining infrastructures and the construction of the concentrator." -