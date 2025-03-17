Liberia: Motorcyclists to Rally At Supreme Court Over Restrictive Ban

Monrovia — Hundreds of commercial motorcyclists under the banner of the Supreme Motorcycle Transport Union of Liberia will converge today, March 17, 2025, at the Temple of Justice as the Supreme Court hears a petition challenging government-imposed restrictions on bikers in major parts of the capital.

The case, filed by the advocacy group Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), seeks to overturn the government's restrictions, which have left thousands of riders unable to operate in key areas. The motorcyclists argue that the policy has exacerbated economic hardship and exposed them to persistent police harassment.

Gray Defends Protest Song Amid Public Concerns

Amid heightened tensions, the group's president, Trokon Gray, popularly known as "Yellow Machine," has clarified the meaning behind a controversial chant sung during their last mass demonstration. The protest song, which contained the phrase "If we tire protesting, people will lost," sparked public alarm, with some interpreting it as a threat.

Gray explained that the phrase was not intended as a warning of violence but rather as an expression of frustration over the disappearance of their motorcycles. He claimed that masked police officers had seized many bikes, and riders were unable to locate them at any police station. He further accused security forces of unlawfully impounding motorcycles, forcibly removing license plates, and subjecting riders to intimidation without due process.

Legal Battle at the Supreme Court

STAND has taken the fight to the Supreme Court, arguing that the restrictions violate Article 13 of the 1986 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of movement. The case is being heard by Justice in Chambers Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson. Represented by Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephus, the advocacy group is seeking a Writ of Prohibition against the government's actions. STAND is calling for the immediate lifting of bans preventing motorcyclists from operating in Monrovia, Duala Market, and other key areas. The group also wants an end to the Liberia National Police's practice of seizing motorcycles and imposing excessive fines. Furthermore, they demand that licensed motorcyclists be treated fairly under traffic regulations.

The government, represented by Minister of Justice Oswald Tweh, Solicitor General Augustine Fayiah, and Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, is expected to argue that the restrictions are necessary for public order and security. Authorities have previously maintained that commercial motorcycles have been involved in numerous accidents and criminal activities, justifying the need for control measures.

Motorcyclists Decry Economic Hardship

Many riders insist that the restrictions have pushed them into deeper economic distress, with some struggling to repay loans taken to purchase motorcycles. Gray lamented that the government claims to be fighting poverty yet is taking away the only means of survival for thousands of young people. He argued that the ban is worsening living conditions for many families who depend on the income generated from motorcycling.

In addition to economic hardships, riders have raised concerns over police brutality and extortion. Gray accused officers of demanding bribes in exchange for the release of seized motorcycles, creating a cycle of financial exploitation that further burdens the struggling riders.