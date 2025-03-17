Liberia: Minister Ngafuan Secures U.S.$2.36bn for Human Capital Development Under Aaid 5-Year Plan

Monrovia — The Liberian government has disclosed plans to mobilize and dedicate approximately US$2.36 billion in domestic and external resources to achieve targets set under the Human Capital Development pillar of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development over the next five years.

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, made this disclosure on Saturday, March 16, 2025, while delivering the keynote address at an event commemorating the 216th birth anniversary of Liberia's first president, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, held at the First United Methodist Church in Monrovia.

Ngafuan emphasized that the most effective way for the government to lift its people out of poverty and reduce dependency on external aid is by expanding educational opportunities.

"The Chinese philosopher, Confucius, was right when he said, 'If your plan is for one year, plant rice; if your plan is for ten years, plant trees; if your plan is for one hundred years, educate children.' In short, Confucius suggests that the most enduring dividends a country can reap come from investing in the education of its people--more broadly, in human capital development."

The minister stated that the total cost of the AAID initiative stands at US$8.4 billion, with Human Capital Development being the second highest funded pillar, following Infrastructure Development.

To improve human capital over the next five years, the government plans to:

Construct, renovate, and expand climate-resilient educational infrastructure across the country.

Equip schools with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) resources.

Increase enrollment of children with disabilities by 10%.

Establish Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) streams at the secondary level.

Upgrade TVET institutions in key regions.

Ngafuan emphasized that achieving these goals will require strong partnerships with stakeholders, including the private sector and philanthropic organizations such as the J.J. Roberts Foundation.

$93 Million Secured for Foundational Learning

He noted that the Ministry of Education, with strong backing from the Ministry of Finance and development partners, is leading efforts under the Human Capital Development pillar. He expressed optimism about the ongoing collaboration between both ministries.

Highlighting recent successes, Ngafuan revealed that the Liberian government secured a combined US$93 million grant in late 2024 from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the World Bank to support foundational learning under the Excellence in Learning Project (EXCEL).

The EXCEL program will focus on Early Childhood Education (ECE) and Basic Education (Grades 1-6) by:

Renovating, extending, and constructing new schools in all 15 counties.

Enhancing curricula and producing new Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM), including digital resources.

Strengthening education systems through improved standards, data collection, and monitoring mechanisms.

"From my vantage point as Minister of Finance, I am optimistic about Liberia's future. Despite today's challenges, the government, under President Joseph Boakai, is working diligently to transform our nation into a lower-middle-income country within five years," Ngafuan stated.

Call for Media Oversight and Balanced Reporting

The minister also urged the Liberian media and civil society to maintain their watchdog roles in exposing corruption and harmful policies while also acknowledging positive government interventions.

"Holding the government accountable is necessary. But while negative reporting ensures corrective action, it is also important to highlight progress. For instance, when **USAID reduced its aid to Liberia, it was widely reported. However, last year, I signed a US$114 million aid agreement with the U.S. Ambassador to support education, health, and agriculture--yet many media houses and talk shows ignored this achievement."

Ngafuan illustrated his point with a metaphor:

"If a forest has many good trees but a few bad ones, a balanced reporter will say, 'The forest is good, but it has a few bad trees.' However, another reporter might focus only on the bad trees and falsely label the entire forest as bad. The eye that refuses to see the good cannot claim to be an unbiased reporter of the bad."

Challenges Beyond a Single Administration

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Ngafuan also acknowledged that some of Liberia's development challenges cannot be solved within a single administration, no matter how competent.

"Some national challenges require decades of sustained progress. We must abandon the mindset that election years are the only years that matter. Elections are important, but national development must be a continuous process."

Ngafuan emphasized that beyond electoral victories, real success lies in fulfilling the people's ambitions:

"When we build more schools and fund more scholarships, we fulfill the people's ambition. When we pave more roads, expand electricity access, and boost local businesses, we fulfill the people's ambition. And when we take decisive action against corruption, we fulfill the people's ambition."

Concluding, he reminded public servants that their primary duty is to serve the nation, not their personal interests.

"Public service is an opportunity to work for the people's ambition. It is an obligation, not an act of charity."