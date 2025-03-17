Liberia: Suspended Nafaa Boss Emma Glassco Calls Removal a Political Conspiracy to Erase Her Legacy

Monrovia — Former Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Emma Metieh Glassco, has publicly denounced her recent suspension by President Joseph Boakai, describing it as a political witch hunt and a calculated attempt to tarnish her reputation. In a series of Facebook posts, Glassco, who led the fisheries sector for seven years, expressed frustration over what she termed as an unjust dismissal without due process.

Glassco, who was suspended on February 14, has alleged that her removal was not only a "complete disservice" to her contributions to Liberia but also an orchestrated effort to malign her character without evidence. "No investigation... So, I am dismissed without cause," she lamented in her social media outburst.

President Boakai's decision to suspend Glassco was announced by Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah during the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing. According to Minister Piah, the suspension was based on allegations of financial and administrative inefficiencies. The President's decision followed recommendations from NaFAA's Board and concerns raised by the Office of the Ombudsman regarding Glassco's leadership style. The government claims she violated legal frameworks governing NaFAA and allegedly engaged in an "insultive" approach to leadership that prompted widespread concerns among stakeholders.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Glassco reflected on her tenure, highlighting what she considered groundbreaking achievements in the fisheries sector under her leadership. She pointed to significant financial investments and international collaborations, including securing $40 million in World Bank funding, $20 million from OPEC International Funds, and a $3.1 million Icelandic grant for the establishment of a Microbiology Laboratory. Additionally, she noted projects such as the Net Exchange Program, the $2 million microloan for women in fisheries, and the commissioning of an independent fisheries stock assessment for Liberia, the first since 1982.

She emphasized that her administration had successfully attracted international recognition for Liberia's fisheries sector, leading to the signing of multiple bilateral agreements and positioning NaFAA as a key player within regional and international fisheries organizations.

Glassco also acknowledged Liberia's long-standing 'Yellow Card' status under the European Union's Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing framework, inherited from the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration. She claimed that significant progress had been made in meeting compliance benchmarks, but the full implementation of the legal framework--such as prosecuting distant water fleets under Liberia's maritime program--remained unfinished.

Despite her disappointment, she urged her supporters and NaFAA staff to cooperate with the new leadership to sustain the gains made in the sector. "I love you all--both those who love me and those who despise me," she wrote, adding that she intends to seek legal redress to clear her name.

Glassco extended gratitude to former President George Weah for affording her the opportunity to serve and expressed appreciation to the Liberian people for their support over the years. However, her strong-worded response suggests that the battle over her suspension is far from over, with potential legal and political ramifications looming.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Segbe has been appointed Acting Managing Director of NaFAA.