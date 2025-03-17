Nigeria: Lagos Govt Announces Two Months' Traffic Diversion for Independence/Mekwen Bridge Repairs

Lagos residents have been assured that officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be deployed to manage vehicular movement and minimise disruptions during the repair period

The Lagos State Government has introduced a two-month traffic diversion plan in preparation for emergency repairs on the Independence/Mekwen Bridge (inbound Marina/CMS route). The repairs are scheduled to run from 19 March to 26 May.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the affected section--from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge--will be closed to vehicular movement throughout the repair period.

"Similarly, the service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge (inbound Independence Bridge) will not be accessible to motorists," Mr Osiyemi said.

"However, the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue will remain open to traffic."

Alternative routes for motorists

To ease congestion, the government has outlined the following alternative routes:

To reach Victoria Island from Ahmadu Bello Way, use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, turn onto Akin Adesola Street, proceed to Falomo Roundabout, and then take Obafemi Awolowo Road to Ring Road.

For those coming through Ahmadu Bello Way to the Third Mainland Bridge, motorists are advised to take the Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, continue through Akin Adesola Street, then link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road and connect to Ring Road.

For motorists heading to Inner Marina/CMS from Ahmadu Bello Way, they are expected to divert to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue via Akin Adesola Street, proceed to Falomo Roundabout, then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access JK Randle Road/King George V Road.

For motorists travelling from Inner Marina/CMS to Ahmadu Bello Way, traffic flow will be maintained along this route.

Traffic management measures

Mr Osiyemi assured Lagos residents that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers will be deployed to manage vehicular movement and minimise disruptions during the repair period.

He urged motorists to exercise patience, emphasising that the partial closure is part of the overall rehabilitation work on the asphalt pavement of the affected sections.

The Federal Ministry of Works is carrying out the repairs through the Office of the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos.