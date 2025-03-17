Nigeria: Pro-Wike Lawmakers Serve Gross Misconduct Allegation Notice On Fubara, Deputy

17 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

This is the second time since Mr Fubara was sworn in in 2023 that the lawmakers would be making an attempt to impeach the governor, who has been engaged in a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, for the control of the political structure in the state.

The Rivers House of Assembly has served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu, according to Channels TV.

It is unclear, for now, when the notice was served on the governor and his deputy.

Details later...

