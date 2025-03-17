Nigeria: Katsina-Kano Highway Road Will Transform Economic Activities On Completion, Says Katsina Deputy Gov

17 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
The State Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe made this known during a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goranyo at the Government House, Katsina.

The Katsina State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to expedite the completion of the Katsina-Kano federal highway project.

The Deputy Governor who received the Minister on behalf of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, assured that "the State government would find the way out on the payment of compensation to owners of land affected by the road project in line with the policy of the federal highway."

He emphasized this was necessary "to ensure the project is commissioned as scheduled."

Mr Jobe expressed the administration's dedication to the project, stating that "the State government is passionate about the road project being one of the most important projects that would not only transform the economic activities in the State but improve the livelihood and security across the North West."

Mr Jobe "appreciated the federal government toward completion of the ongoing federal projects in the State and initiating new ones."

The Deputy Governor accounted for the state's progress in combating banditry and "promised adequate security to the construction firm to carry out the project."

The Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goranyo, explained that he was visiting "as part of his familiarization tour of ongoing federal government projects particularly in the North West."

He noted this was "in compliance with an order of the president to assess all projects started by the previous administration across the six geopolitical zones of the country."

Mr Goranyo confirmed that "the federal government had made adequate budgetary provision for the completion of the ongoing projects and new ones initiated by the president."

He explained that "in Katsina state alone, five roads are set for execution to include Katsina-Kano dualisation road, Kano-Daura-Kongolom, and Kwanar Babangida-Kagara road," as well as "Kafur-Dabai-Malumfashi and Katsina-Kazaure-Maiadua road."

The Minister noted that "in line with the new policy, the State governments would now take the responsibility of the payment of compensation to owners of lands to be acquired for the road projects."

He further "pleaded the state government to provide security to the construction firm to ensure timely execution of the projects."

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Sani Magaji Ingawa, and Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Faisal Umar Kaita, "expressed gratitude to the federal government for its resolve to complete the inherited roads, and initiated new ones in the state."

However, the Commissioner of Lands "pleaded the federal government to consider payment of compensation to owners of lands affected by the Katsina-Kano road as the project was started before the new policy mandating States to shoulder the payment of compensation."

In response, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Adesina Adewo, explained that "the new policy was prompted by the huge burden on the federal government coupled with the inadequate resources".

