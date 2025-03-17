Nigeria: KQ Adds Over 10,000 Passengers On Lagos-Nairobi Route

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) grew passengers flying from Nigeria using the airline by over 10,000 last year compared to a similar period in 2023.

Ngamau Stephen, KQ America and West Africa Regional Manager, also told Punch, a Nigerian news publication, that the carrier increased the frequency of flights between Nairobi and Lagos by 21 percent to 10 weekly from seven.

Stephen was similarly optimistic about Kenya's recent removal of the eTA and visa requirement for travelers traveling to Kenya, saying it will boost the country's flight interconnectivity.

Under the new system, African visitors enjoy a two-month stay, while East African Community (EAC) nationals will retain the privilege of a six-month stay under existing free movement protocols.

The country also introduced expedited eTA processing, enabling instant approvals with a maximum turnaround time of 72 hours.

Additionally, the adoption of an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record system is expected to enhance security and expedite passenger clearance at airports.