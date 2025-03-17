Liberia: Suspended Nafaa Director General Emma Glassco Bids Farewell, Highlights Achievements and Calls for Continuity

Monrovia — Emma Metieh Glassco, the suspended Director General of the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), has bid an emotional farewell to the institution, highlighting major achievements under her leadership while urging staff to support the new administration for the continued growth of Liberia's fisheries sector.

In a statement reflecting on her tenure, Glassco recounted the "unprecedented gains" made over the past seven years, attributing them to a strong working relationship with NaFAA staff and international partners. She cited several key accomplishments, including securing multimillion-dollar funding from international organizations such as the World Bank ($40 million), OPEC ($20 million), and the European Union ($25 million, pending approval in September 2025). She also pointed to the successful establishment of a Microbiology Laboratory through a $3.1 million Icelandic project and the implementation of various FAO and EU-backed initiatives.

Under her administration, Liberia strengthened its global fisheries governance by signing several multilateral agreements and seven bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), including a fisheries partnership agreement with Senegal. The government also ratified and domesticated international fisheries laws, such as the Port State Measures Agreement and the 2019 Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development Law, while updating the 2010 fisheries regulations. Additionally, Liberia joined key regional fisheries management organizations, including the International Whaling Commission (IWC) and ATLAFCO, and conducted an independent fisheries stock assessment--the first since 1982.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Glassco also emphasized the socio-economic impact of her administration's initiatives, particularly programs aimed at improving the livelihoods of local fishermen and fishmongers. These included the Net Exchange Program, Outboard Engine Program, Life Jackets Safety Initiative, and a $2 million microloan scheme for women in fisheries. She also mentioned the arrival of new fiberglass-engine boats designed to boost local fish production and the construction of storage and processing facilities for fishmongers.

Furthermore, she noted that her leadership secured a $60 million loan for the development of the Mesurado Fishing Pier and industrial fishing port, as well as landing and processing facilities in five coastal counties. In the area of education, she highlighted the establishment of a Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences BSc program at the University of Liberia, the construction of a fisheries dormitory, and the new NaFAA headquarters.

During her tenure, NaFAA gained regional and international recognition, hosting several global fisheries conferences and assuming the chairmanship of the Fisheries Commission for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC).

Despite these achievements, Glassco acknowledged political challenges, stating that she had hoped for a proper farewell but was interrupted by "politics," leaving her with "mixed feelings." She also addressed Liberia's long-standing "Yellow Card" status under the European Union's Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing framework, explaining that significant progress had been made but that some legal benchmarks, such as prosecuting distant-water fleets under the maritime program, remained unfulfilled.