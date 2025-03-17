Nigeria: Expert Insights On Anti-Cancer Potential of Ginger - a Promising Natural Therapeutic Strategy

opinion

Cancer is a major global cause of death, resulting in millions of new cases being diagnosed every year. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery have led to considerable advancements in patient survival rates, although they frequently result in serious side effects that can negatively impact the quality of life for patients. A growing interest has emerged in natural compounds with potential therapeutic benefits, with ginger (Zingiber officinale) being a notable example. This unassuming root, a staple in both culinary and traditional medicine, has undergone extensive research due to its significant anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties. Recent studies indicate that ginger and its active compounds could be a potentially beneficial supplementary option for cancer therapy, rendering it a significant area of focus within the scientific community.

Ginger is a rich source of bioactive compounds including gingerols, shogaols, and paradols, which contribute significantly to its pharmacological properties. Particularly noteworthy among these compounds are 6-gingerol and 6-shogaol, which have been recognized for their potent anticancer properties. These compounds work through several mechanisms, notably the inhibition of cancer cell growth, the promotion of programmed cell death (apoptosis), the suppression of new blood vessel formation in tumors (angiogenesis), and a decrease in the spread of cancer cells to other organs (metastasis).

Several researches and reviews have emphasized the importance of preventive phytochemicals, including ginger and its bioactive compounds, in regulating inflammatory pathways that are a primary stimulator of cancer development.Long-standing inflammation is recognized to foster a conducive environment for cancer cell growth by promoting DNA damage, cellular mutations, and immune avoidance. Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties counteract these processes, thereby reducing the risk of cancer formation and advancement.

The Nuclear Factor Kappa B (NF-ĸB) signaling pathway is one of the key pathways influenced by ginger, and it has a major role in inflammation, immune response, and the survival of cancer cells. In one of my studies, I demonstrated that a bioactive compound of ginger (6-gingerol) suppresses NF-ĸB activation, which in turn decreases the expression of genes linked to tumor growth and resistance to programmed cell death. In addition, ginger's bioactive compounds have been discovered to influence the PI3K/Akt and MAPK pathways, which are vital for both cell survival and proliferation.

Another potential mechanism through which ginger may exert anticancer effects is by modulating the levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS). In one of our studies in 2019, we scientifically showed that the rich fraction of Ginger (Gingerol rich fraction), significantly reduced the level of oxidative stress induced by acrylonitrile in a mouse model, hence highlighting the antioxidant potential of ginger. We also showed that 6-gingerol, an active compound in ginger reduced the level of oxidative stress in the lipopolysaccharide neuroinflammatory mouse model. This outcome of this research has been accepted for publication in a reputable journal. These two researches and studies from other researchers, investigated the role of oxidative stress in cancer development, hence highlighting the significance of antioxidants in counteracting damaging free radicals. Also, we are at the verge of submitting a review, where we elucidated the pharmacological, therapeutic and antioxidant role of Ginger and its bioactive compounds in reducing oxidative damage, thereby preventing mutations that can ultimately trigger the onset of cancer.

Multiple in vitro (lab-based) studies and in vivo (animal-based) studies have shown ginger to be effective against various forms of cancer, such as breast, colorectal, prostate, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer. Studies have found that 6-shogaol triggers cell death in breast cancer cells by activating the p53 tumor suppressor gene and reducing activity in the Notch signaling pathway, which is frequently overactive in aggressive forms of cancer.

Studies have also shown that ginger extract can decrease the size of tumors and their growth in colorectal cancer through the modulation of the Wnt/ß-catenin signaling pathway. Current cancer research has extensively investigated the relationship between Wnt signaling and its impact on cell mobility and cancer development, as previously seen in other studies. Ginger extract has been shown to suppress androgen receptor signaling in prostate cancer models, a crucial factor in prostate tumor growth.

Although initial research has shown promising results, human clinical trials investigating ginger's potential anticancer properties are still relatively restricted. Preliminary research indicates that ginger supplements may decrease inflammation, ease chemotherapy-related nausea, and boost the overall quality of life for cancer patients. Additional study is required to set consistent dosage levels and improve its effectiveness as a complementary treatment.With all these scientific evidences, biomedical researchers could conclude that ginger exhibits considerable promise as a natural anticancer agent or drugs, yet it is not a standalone cancer treatment. Its true worth lies in its potential to supplement other treatments, which could lead to fewer side effects and improved treatment effectiveness. The potential future application of ginger in cancer treatment could include its integration into a person's diet, the development of standardized extracts for medical use, and the use of ginger in conjunction with traditional medications.

In addition, advances in nanotechnology could increase the bioavailability and targeted delivery of ginger's active compounds, thereby guaranteeing the maximum therapeutic benefit. Joint research between biochemists, oncologists, and pharmacologists will be crucial in realizing the full potential of ginger as a viable anticancer approach.

Traditional medicine has long valued ginger for its health benefits, and now, modern cancer treatment is beginning to acknowledge its significant anticancer effects. Researches suggests that it plays a role in regulating key cancer pathways, lessening oxidative stress, and increasing apoptosis in cancer cells. Further research is necessary to fully grasp the therapeutic benefits of ginger, yet existing studies indicate that ginger could be a viable complementary approach to cancer treatment management. As research advances, this ancient root could potentially become a strong asset in the battle against cancer, providing optimism for more secure and efficient treatment possibilities.

Babatunde Oluwafemi Adetuyi, a natural therapy expert, wrote in from Lagos