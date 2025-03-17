Liberia: New Lottery Game Is a Rescue in Action

The Deputy Director General for Lotto Games at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Richlue Burphy, has hailed the recently signed 5/90 lottery games as a pivotal initiative that aligns with the government's broader rescue agenda.

The new lottery format, which also promises to invigorate the local economy and provide much-needed revenue for national development, has since been met with enthusiasm from some sectors across Liberia.

On February 20, 2025, the NLA awarded Blue Star Hi-Tech Liberia Limited International Competitive Bid to operate the 5/90 Lotto Game in Liberia, designed to enhance the gaming experience while also increasing the potential for substantial winnings.

Burphy, during his appearance on Punch FM Radio over the weekend, emphasized that this initiative is not merely about entertainment but a strategic move intended to generate revenue that can be channeled into critical areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

"The 5/90 lottery is a real rescue in action because it aligns perfectly with the government's rescue agenda, which seeks to uplift the lives of our citizens and stimulate economic growth."

"And with the coming of the 5/90 Lotto games, we expect to raise serious revenue legally to contribute to the national budget and also help improve the lives of our people; particularly the orphans, aged, disadvantaged and people living with disabilities, and this is rescue in action." He said.

According to Burphy, the projected revenue from the 5/90 lottery is expected to reach millions of dollars annually, adding "This revenue will be crucial for funding various programs and initiatives to improve the quality of life for our citizens."

"With that being said, we are committed to transparency and accountability in how these funds are or will be utilized, like our corporate social responsibility is one key area that these funds will be spent," he assured.

Burphy, at the same time, emphasized the importance of community engagement in the rollout of the 5/90 lottery, noting that the authority plans to collaborate with local organizations, including the media and residents, to ensure that the lottery benefits all segments of society.

"We want to ensure that the 5/90 lottery is inclusive and accessible to everyone. As such, we will be working closely with the community and the media to promote responsible gaming and to educate the public about the benefits of participating in the lottery."

In response to concerns raised about gambling in the country, he notes, "We take the issue of gambling addiction very seriously. So, as part of our rollout plan, we will be implementing measures to promote responsible gaming and those who are to play the game."

Burphy affirmed that they plan to monitor its performance closely and adjust as needed to ensure its success, adding, "We are committed to making this lottery a sustainable and beneficial program for all Liberians."