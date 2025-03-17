Liberia: Ghana's Mahama Discloses Help Boost Liberia's Cocoa Sector

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that arrangements are underway to extend technical support to Liberia's Cocoa sector through the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG).

Speaking during the presentation of Liberia's Ambassador Musu Jatu Ruhle's Letter of Credence, President Mhama stated that a team of experts will soon leave for Liberia to initiate discussion around technical support, which includes research innovation and sustainable practices.

According to the Ghanaian leader, through this collaboration, Ghana COCOBOD and the CRIG will deploy agronomists, researchers, and extension officers to work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Liberian farmers to provide farmer training and Capacity Building on best practices in Cocoa cultivation -- from proper pruning techniques to effective pest management, Seedling Distribution and Nursery Development amongst others.

"Recognizing the potential for regional growth and solidarity, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana will have to step forward to provide technical support to help revitalize Liberia's cocoa sector," the Ghanaian leader added.

He furthered that COCOBOD will not only provide high-yield, disease-resistant cocoa seedlings to replace aging or diseased trees, laying the foundation for more resilient farms, but will also focus on Post-Harvest Processing Techniques, which will include experts guiding farmers on fermentation and drying methods that enhance bean quality, ensuring Liberian cocoa meets international standards.

For her part, Ambassador Ruhle, on behalf of the government and people of Liberia, expressed her deepest gratitude for Ghana's unwavering support and kind gesture toward Liberia.

She added that Ghana's generosity and commitment to fostering unity and cooperation between the two countries exemplify the true spirit of African solidarity.

"This act of kindness strengthens the bond between Liberia and Ghana. It reflects our shared vision for peace, progress, and prosperity across the region. We are profoundly grateful for your compassion, which continues to inspire hope and deepen the friendship between our peoples," she said.

Liberia's cocoa sector holds immense potential, but challenges such as low yields, aging trees, and limited access to research-based farming practices have hindered growth. In response to these challenges, CRIG works with Liberian agricultural authorities and farmer cooperatives to share decades of scientific research and field-tested solutions.

Liberia, though rich in natural resources and fertile lands, has faced numerous challenges in building a competitive cocoa industry. Limited access to modern farming techniques, low-yield crops, and post-harvest losses have hindered productivity. Understanding these challenges, COCOBOD and CRIG stepped in to share its wealth of knowledge, helping Liberian farmers and policymakers unlock the sector's full potential.

"This partnership will serve as a powerful example of how intra-African cooperation can accelerate development. By sharing resources and expertise, Ghana and Liberia will demonstrate the strength of regional unity and the potential for mutual prosperity. As Ghana COCOBOD and CRIG continue to support Liberia's cocoa sector, they will not only uplift farmers but also contribute to the broader vision of a thriving, interconnected African agricultural landscape.

In closing, the Ghanaian leader reiterated that the offer is not only in connection with the two nations' long-standing relationship but also his personal friendship with Liberia's President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. -Dispatch.