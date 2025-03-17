Liberia: African Theology Leadership Institute Opens in Liberia

The African Theology and Leadership Institute (ATLI) officially launches in Liberia, bringing together bishops, pastors, church leaders, and theologians to discuss sustainable church growth and effective pastoral leadership.

The event, held at Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, aims to equip faith leaders with theological and leadership skills to guide their congregations with integrity and vision.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pastor Solomon Gueh of Living Stream Tabernacle Church emphasized the true essence of church leadership, urging pastors to prioritize impacting lives over personal enrichment.

He cautioned against misuse of church leadership for personal gains, while congregants struggle in poverty.

Preaching from Psalm 23, Pastor Gueh underscored the importance of responsible leadership, referencing David's declaration, "The Lord is my shepherd."

He called on church leaders to take full responsibility for their congregations' well-being.

"Leadership is about serving the people, not enriching oneself. Unfortunately, many church leaders today prioritize their own welfare over that of their congregants," Pastor Gueh noted.

He outlined core responsibilities of church leaders, stressing their duty to protect followers and leave a lasting impact on future generations.

"Every church member looks to their leader for direction; the gospel is not about money, yet some pastors establish churches merely to amass wealth instead of preaching the true word of God," he added.

Also speaking at the conference, Dr. Samuel Reaves, Pastor of Providence Baptist Church, delivered a powerful message on "Spiritual Leadership in Uncertain Times - Anchored in Christ."

Dr. Reaves encouraged church leaders to remain steadfast in their faith amid uncertainty, emphasizing that the church must continue to be a pillar of hope and transformation.

"This season calls for churches to stay anchored in Christ, modeling faithfulness, encouraging hope, and leading with courage in challenging times," Dr. Reaves emphasized.

The three-day African Theology and Leadership Institute, scheduled from March 13 to 15, 2025, sought to address the challenges and opportunities faced by Liberian churches.

The program places strong emphasis on theological models of leadership and sustainable church growth, aiming to promote spiritual health, community development, and economic empowerment in African societies.

Considering the diversity and complexity of the African church landscape, ATLI will focus on developing strategies that help churches grow sustainably while serving as beacons of hope and transformation within their communities.

Participants explored ways to enhance their leadership effectiveness engage more meaningfully with their communities.

Navigate the evolving social and economic landscapes impacting church life

Recognizing the pivotal role of Liberia's faith community in national development, the African Theology and Leadership Institute aims to equip church leaders with biblical principles and practical tools to strengthen their ministries and uplift society.

For his part, Reverend E. Alfred Walker, founding Pastor of One Faith Apostolic Ministries, highlighted the importance of evangelism, discipleship and deeper commitment to Christ.

He emphasized the role of pastors and the pulpit in driving mission-driven church growth.

"We organized this African Theology and Leadership Institute to teach the gospel to those who have been misled.

We have gathered over 300 to 400 participants, including pastors and church leaders, at the Providence Baptist Church on Ashmun Street in Monrovia," he stated.

Reverend Walker also revealed plans to extend the conference to other counties and beyond Liberia, ensuring the gospel reaches more people.

"This is not just about Liberia; we want to expand the gospel across Africa and beyond. We appreciate all pastors and church leaders who took the time to attend.

This is not about the church itself, but about preaching the right message," he emphasized.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. David Lattimore, Director of the Betsey Stockton Center for Black Church Studies at Princeton Theological Seminary, highlighted the significance of reconnecting African churches with their historical and theological roots.

"This initiative will explore how African churches can adapt, grow, and remain true to their mission in a rapidly changing world," Dr. Lattimore stated.

He further stressed that the Black African Theology and Leadership Institute serves as a platform to unite African and American churches, strengthening their shared mission of faith and leadership.

As ATLI continues its work, organizers hope it will inspire a new generation of church leaders committed to integrity, service, and sustainable church growth across Liberia and Africa.