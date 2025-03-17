According to international reports, U.S. diplomats and security officials have developed a plan to impose strict travel restrictions on citizens from 43 countries, including Liberia.

The plan categorizes these nations into three groups based on their perceived security risks and government effectiveness.

Under the proposed policy, 11 countries are placed on a "red" list, meaning their citizens will be completely banned from entering the United States. Another 10 countries are on an "orange" list, which would restrict but not entirely block their travel to the US.

Additionally, 22 countries, including Liberia, have been placed on a "yellow" list and given 60 days to address security deficiencies or face a potential travel ban.

Though the security deficiencies were not listed in the report, other nations on the 'yellow' list include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the report further indicated that the proposed restrictions stem from concerns over weak or corrupt governance and security challenges in the affected nations.

While the Liberian Government has yet to comment on this development, The New Dawn searched official U.S. government sources but found no confirmation of the policy.

However, this paper gathered that the planned imposition of a potential travel ban barring Liberians from entering the United States reportedly originated from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump upon taking office in January, instructing officials to compile the list of countries to face potential travel bans within 60 days.

The list was described by Mr. Trump as necessary measure to protect the United States from potential security threats.

Travel bans were imposed during President Trump's first term but partially reversed by the Biden administration in 2021. If implemented, the new restrictions would mark a return and expansion of those earlier policies.

The U.S. State Department and security agencies are said to be reviewing the proposal, though a final decision has not been made.

As the situation develops, Liberians and citizens of other listed nations will be watching closely to see whether the U.S. government moves forward with these travel restrictions.