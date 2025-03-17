Nigeria: Lagos Watch - Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command arrested two suspected armed robbers in Sangotedo, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Cletus, 32, and Adegor Joshua, 27, were apprehended around 4:00 a.m. during a routine security patrol.

The police recovered an automatic pistol and five live rounds of ammunition from them.

Confirming the arrest on his X handle, the command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated:

"Officers of the Lagos State Police Command on morning patrol intercepted Emmanuel Cletus, aged 32, and Adegor Joshua, aged 27, at about 4 a.m. at Sangotedo along the Lekki-Ajah Expressway.

"Recovered from them was a semiautomatic pistol and five rounds of live ammunition. An investigation is ongoing."

The arrest spotlights ongoing efforts to tackle crime along the Lekki-Epe corridor, a known hotspot for criminal activities.

Police deny arresting man over polygamy

The police also dismissed reports claiming that officers arrested a man, Charles Chiawa, for taking a second wife.

According to Mr Hundeyin, the 35-year-old suspect was arrested for domestic violence, not polygamy.

"The suspect, Charles Chiawa, aged 35, was arrested for domestic violence. While within the station premises, he threatened his wife that he would kill her, to the hearing of the DPO and other officers.

"He was, therefore, detained and transferred this morning to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command for a detailed investigation and prosecution.

"The Lagos State Police Command would not condone any form or shape of domestic and sexual violence," he explained.

The clarification followed a report by Sahara Reporters, which alleged that Mr Chiawa was detained at the Ejigbo Police Station on his wife's orders after he took another wife.

While Mr Chiawa argued that his marriage was conducted under traditional customs, his wife, Ms Uche, claimed their union was also legally registered, giving her grounds to challenge his actions.

However, Mr Chiawa was later released by the police.

Two arrested for kidnapping online vendor

Two suspects have been detained in Lagos for allegedly kidnapping an online vendor who had gone to deliver products in the Iyana-Isashi area.

According to Mr Hundeyin, the victim was lured to the suspects' location, where she was forcibly dragged inside, stripped, beaten, and photographed in the nude.

"They stripped her, beat her up, and took her nude pictures," the spokesperson said.

Mr Hundeyin said that the suspects demanded a ransom of N2 million, threatening to leak the images if she failed to comply.

Following a report to the police, the suspects were tracked down and arrested. They are currently in custody as investigations continue.

One week on, police silent over stolen vehicle

One week after activist Olawale Okunniyi's driver allegedly disappeared with his car, the Lagos State Police Command has yet to comment on the case.

Mr Okunniyi's blue Nitro Chrysler Dodge Jeep (registration number AKD 767 JC) was last seen on 7 March after he instructed his driver, Bello Kazeem, to take it to a mechanic under the Opebi Link Bridge for repairs.

"Kazeem called me at 11 a.m. saying he was at the workshop but couldn't find the mechanic. An hour later, his phone was switched off. I haven't been able to reach him since," Mr Okunniyi explained.

Despite filing reports at the Isheri/Magodo Police Station, there has been no official response.

This reporter contacted Mr Hundeyin via texts and WhatsApp messages, but he did not reply.

This incident adds to a growing trend of car thefts in Lagos, with reports of organised criminal gangs targeting vehicles and high-value car components.

Woman jumps into Lagos Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge

A yet-to-be-identified woman died after jumping into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

According to Mr Hundeyin, the Lagos Marine Police recovered her body near the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shore slipway.

"She was confirmed dead by UNILAG medical doctors in the presence of officers from the Sabo Police Division. Her body has been moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital Mortuary in Yaba for preservation," Mr Hundeyin stated.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of suicides at Lagos waterways. Authorities continue to urge residents to seek mental health support and report individuals in distress.

Gas tanker explosion kills four, destroys 16 vehicles

A gas tanker explosion at Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed four lives and destroyed 16 vehicles.

The incident, which occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, was triggered when a 30-tonne tanker lost control and exploded.

The victims include the tanker driver, his motor boy, an unidentified woman, and an auto technician, Rotimi Adeleye.

Kolawole Ishola, chairperson of the Advance Mechanic Workshop, confirmed that Mr Adeleye lost his life while attempting to move a customer's Toyota Highlander to safety.

"He had closed for the day but returned to move a customer's vehicle when the explosion occurred. Unfortunately, he didn't make it out," Mr Ishola said.

Also, Tola Kareem, a trader, narrowly escaped with her four children.

"I lost everything--my two shops, stocked goods, and my car. We ran as soon as we heard the explosion. It was a miracle we survived," she said.

Emergency responders are investigating the cause of the explosion, while authorities continue to assess the damage.

Background

In 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics in its report on crime incidents in Nigeria showed that Lagos State had the highest percentage share of total cases reported, with 50,975 (37.9 percent) cases recorded.

In January 2025, a security expert, Anthony Emordi, criticised the Lagos State Government over rising crime rates despite multi-billion-naira investment in high-definition (HD) CCTV cameras.

He stated that car thefts, traffic robberies, armed robberies, and kidnappings have raised questions about the effectiveness of the surveillance system.

He alleged that the cameras are more focused on revenue generation--such as penalising motorists with expired vehicle particulars than on crime prevention.

"Criminals continue to operate despite claims that the cameras can expose their identities," Mr Emordi noted.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, defended the project, stating that it is still being developed and has already helped apprehend criminals.

"We have recorded several successes through the system. The security sensors and surveillance devices are performing well," Mr Omotoso explained.

But Mr Hundeyin said the state was adjudged the safest in the country.

"This development made the state a one-stop destination for all Nigerians and visitors, especially during the Yuletide.

"It is on record that over 500,000 people entered Lagos in December 2024 alone and 90 per cent of them remained in the state, within the same period, and near-zero crime was recorded," he stated.