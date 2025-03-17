Nigeria: NPFL - Ikorodu City Hold Enyimba in Four-Goal Thriller, Remo Stars Extend Lead

After suffering a setback in their previous match against Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars were determined to reassert their dominance

Ikorodu City produced a stunning late equaliser to hold nine-time league champions Enyimba to a thrilling 2-2 draw in one of the standout fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) weekend.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars strengthened their grip on the top of the table, while Rivers United kept their title hopes alive with a crucial away win.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Ikorodu City took the lead in the 41st minute through captain Tosin Oyedokun, sending the home crowd into raptures.

However, Enyimba responded strongly in the second half, leveling the score in the 66th minute through Mojeeb Odufeso before Joseph Atule appeared to have sealed all three points for Stanley Eguma's side.

But the drama was far from over, as substitute Ayomide Cole struck deep into stoppage time, scoring a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser to salvage a point for the hosts.

Despite the draw, Ikorodu City remain in fourth place, just outside the top three on goal difference.

Remo Stars shine bright

Meanwhile, league leaders Remo Stars returned to winning ways with a convincing 2-0 victory over Heartland FC in Ikenne.

After suffering a setback in their previous match against Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars were determined to reassert their dominance.

Olamilekan Adebayo opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and Samson Olasupo put the result beyond doubt in the 80th minute.

The victory extends Remo Stars' lead at the top to eight points, further solidifying their title ambitions.

Heartland, on the other hand, remain in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone.

Rivers United seal crucial away win

In Maiduguri, Rivers United kept their championship dreams alive with a hard-fought 2-1 away win against El-Kanemi Warriors.

After a tense first half, Taofeek Otaniyi broke the deadlock just two minutes into the second half.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 61st minute when Samson Bossa Obi found the back of the net.

Although El-Kanemi managed to pull one back in stoppage time through Risilanu Ismail, it was not enough to deny Rivers United a vital three points.

Other matches

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars suffered a major setback in their title chase, falling to a 2-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Akwa United in Uyo.

Ebedebiri Endurance gave the home side the lead in the 61st minute, and Uche Sabastine added another seven minutes later to secure a crucial win for Akwa United in their fight for survival.

Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Nasarawa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium, with Auwalu Malam opening the scoring in the 18th minute before Idris Ajiya equalised for the visitors in the 68th minute.

Abia Warriors edged Bendel Insurance 1-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium, thanks to a decisive goal from Sunday Megwo, while Bayelsa United also secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars, with Magbisa Wisdom netting the winner in the 55th minute.