Liberia: More Undergraduate Scholarships Insight for Margibian Youth

As Indian Ambassador Pledges support for education; Lauds Jeety for improving the SRC schools, hospital facilities, Others

Indian Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma has announced that the Indian government will explore opportunities to provide undergraduate scholarships for students in Margibi County District #5 in the coming months.

The ambassador's pledge came in direct response to an appeal from local chiefs during his tour of the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) and Jeety Rubber Factory over the weekend.

The ambassador's visit was aimed at assessing the socio-economic impact of Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) and Jeety Rubber Factory on host communities and beyond.

Owned by Indian business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, the companies have been widely praised by visiting diplomats, government officials, and local residents for creating employment opportunities and investing in vital community projects. And since taking over SRC in November of last year, the Sachdeva management team has moved swiftly in renovating schools and hospitals, as well as renovating and constructing new homes for the company workers.

Speaking on behalf of their people, township chiefs and district commissioners of Margibi District #5 appealed to the Indian ambassador for an increase in educational support, emphasizing that scholarships for their children would help drive future economic development.

"Honorable Ambassador, we are serious about our request to help our children with scholarships," the leaders collectively stated. "This, we say from our hearts. Please help our kids. Advanced education will make a big difference in District 5 and the entire Liberia."

They believe that increasing access to higher education will enhance the human capacity of their communities, ultimately leading to stronger economic growth in the region.

In response, Amb. Verma acknowledged the request and stressed that India remains committed to supporting Liberia by enhancing education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

"We want to share our expertise and knowledge with our friendly countries, and Liberia is our partner in that context," Amb. Verma added. "India is already providing significant scholarship support to the Government of Liberia, particularly in capacity building."

He assured the people of Margibi that arrangements would be made with Salala Rubber Corporation and Jeety Rubber Factory to provide undergraduate scholarships, emphasizing that the selection process would be merit-based. India and Liberia share a long-standing partnership that spans trade, agriculture, and cultural exchanges.

With the promise of new scholarships, both nations stand to benefit--Liberia gains a more educated workforce, while India strengthens its diplomatic and economic ties with a key West African partner.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Verma expressed his admiration for the socio-economic progress he observed at SRC and Jeety Rubber Factory, highlighting their contributions to infrastructure, employment, and the livelihoods of host communities.

He emphasized that the strengthening of bilateral ties between India and Liberia would encourage further investment from Indian businesses, ultimately supporting Liberia's broader development agenda.

"India and Liberia share a long-standing relationship, and we are here to support initiatives that empower local communities," Amb. Verma stated. "I am impressed with the level of work done by our former Consul General in supporting the Liberian people. Moving forward, we will work with him to ensure that some of your children go to India on scholarships, return, and contribute to Liberia's development."

"I want to thank the Government of Liberia and the people of Margibi for providing an enabling environment for my compatriots and others to invest," Amb. Verma said as he expressed gratitude.

As Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Jeety) plans to expand the Jeety Rubber factory's production to include tires and gloves, Amb. Verma expressed his hope that the entrepreneur's vision would materialize, enabling better incentives and social services for the local population.

According to Mr. Sachdeva, his goal is to maintain a sustainable corporate social responsibility model that enhances the long-term well-being of those living in areas surrounding his businesses.

"At the SRC school, we have announced to all 12th graders that if they achieve an A+ in WASSCE, we will provide them with undergraduate scholarships in India. If they earn an A, we will sponsor their studies at any university in Liberia," Mr. Sachdeva stated.

"Education is the foundation of any community's future, and we want to ensure that the children of Margibi have access to quality education and good healthcare facilities," He added, emphasizing the importance of education and welfare in community development.

According to Mr. Sachdeva, within 24 months, the SRC under his administration will complete the renovation and upgrade of all workers' living quarters and provide additional social amenities.