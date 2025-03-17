Liberia Seeks Mali's Support in Its UNSC Bid

In a bid to strengthen Liberia's diplomatic standing on the global stage, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, led a high-level delegation to Bamako, Mali, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to seek Mali's support for Liberia's non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Minister Nyanti, accompanied by Assistant Minister and Chief of Staff Madam Saran Kaba Jones and International Organizations Representative Mr. David Nawah, met with His Excellency General Assimi GOÏTA, President of the Transition in Mali.

During the meeting, she delivered a special message from President Joseph Boakai, expressing Liberia's commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and rallying the support of sister nations for its UNSC candidacy.

Minister Nyanti emphasized that Liberia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (2026-2027 term) is driven by its long-standing commitment to peace, security, and development in Africa.

She underscored the importance of securing broad-based support from West African nations to ensure a united front in advocating Africa's interests on the global stage.

"Our bid for the Security Council is not just for Liberia--it is for Africa," she stated. "Liberia is seeking to bring the concerns and aspirations of the continent to the forefront of global decision-making, particularly on issues of peace and security, economic stability, and sustainable development."

President GOÏTA acknowledged Liberia's diplomatic outreach and reaffirmed Mali's commitment to regional solidarity and cooperation. He commended Liberia's efforts to advance Africa's position within the United Nations and welcomed discussions on areas of mutual interest.

The discussions between Minister Nyanti and President GOÏTA also focused on security cooperation, given the pressing security challenges facing the West African region. Liberia and Mali share a common interest in promoting regional stability, and both leaders recognized the need for stronger collaboration in combating terrorism, organized crime, and political unrest.

Minister Nyanti stressed Liberia's readiness to engage in collective security efforts to protect the region's peace and stability. She highlighted Liberia's experience in peacebuilding following its civil conflict, noting that the nation has valuable insights to contribute to conflict resolution, peacekeeping, and governance reforms in Africa.

Beyond security, the meeting also explored avenues for economic diplomacy between Liberia and Mali. Minister Nyanti expressed her commitment to fostering stronger trade and investment partnerships, emphasizing that deeper economic collaboration would unlock opportunities for both countries.

"We must strengthen economic ties and create more investment-friendly environments," she stated. "By working together, Liberia and Mali can build a stronger regional economy that benefits our people and future generations."

Both countries discussed potential areas of trade expansion, infrastructure development, and private-sector engagement, recognizing that economic growth is essential to long-term stability.

Minister Nyanti reiterated that Liberia's Security Council bid is centered on advocating for Africa's strategic priorities. She affirmed Liberia's unwavering support for policies that promote sustainable development, human rights, and conflict resolution across the continent.

"We stand for a united Africa that speaks with one voice on the global stage," she declared. "This candidacy is about ensuring that Africa's concerns are addressed in key international decisions."

Her remarks underscored Liberia's role as a bridge between Africa and the global community, reinforcing its historical leadership in Pan-African diplomacy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Nyanti expressed her gratitude to President GOÏTA and the Malian government for their hospitality and openness to dialogue. She reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to deepening bilateral relations and fostering stronger regional cooperation.

As Liberia continues its diplomatic engagements across Africa, its pursuit of a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council reflects its broader vision for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous continent.