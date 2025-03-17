Ghana: Japan Provides $13.4m Grant for Tamale Power Project

17 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The Japanese government has extended a grant of $13.4 million to Ghana to finance the project for the Stabilisation of Power Supply in Tamale City.

The grant will fund the construction of a primary power sub-station to help stabilise the power supply in Tamale and its surrounding areas.

The two-year project will involve the construction of a control room, the installation of transformers, and the establishment of interconnected sub-transmission lines in Tamale.

At the ceremony held in Accra on Friday to sign the deal, the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Ghana, while Suzuki Momoko, the Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Ghana Office, signed on behalf of the Japanese government.

Related Articles

Dr Forson expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for the support, noting that the project would improve power distribution in the Tamale Metropolis.

He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Japan.

"Our doors are open, and we are ready to work with you to build on our existing cordial bilateral relationship," Dr Forson stated.

He appealed to the Japanese government to support the construction of the Volivo bridge in the Volta Region, describing it as a priority for President John Dramani Mahama.

He stressed the need to complete preparatory work so that the project could be included in the 2026 budget.

In her remarks, Ms Momoko described the Tamale project as symbolic and significant, highlighting its potential to strengthen diplomatic ties between Ghana and Japan.

She indicated that the project would be implemented by the Northern Electricity Company Limited (NEDCo) and be the second major power-related project funded by Japan, following the Power Distribution Project in Tamale and Sunyani in 2015.

She said the project, when completed, would improve power reliability in key areas such as the Tamale Central Market, Central Business District, Central Hospital, educational institutions, and neighboring rural communities.

"The project will help reduce the duration and frequency of power outages in Tamale, lower reliance on generators during blackouts and also reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability," Ms. Momoko stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.