Ghana: Kotoko Share Points With FC Samartex

Asante Kotoko played out a pulsating 1-1 draw at defending champions, FC Samartex 1996, on Saturday in their match day 24 clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Awuah Dramani opened the scoring for the home side in the 38th minute before Kwame Poku pulled parity in the 46th minute.

However, the Porcupine Warriors remained at the top with 38 points after their rivals, Hearts of Oak, failed to beat Dreams FC in the late kick off.

Kotoko will be slightly frustrated by their inability to convert opportunities but will be content to leave with a point in a tough away fixture.

At the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park, Young Apostles recorded a narrow 1-0 win to worsen the plight of basement club Accra Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Hussein Issah scored the decisive goal in the 72nd minute to separate the two teams.

The solitary goal was enough to secure all three points for Apostles, who showed great resilience in defence to hold off any comeback attempts from the Lions. It was also a good bounce for the Apostles who put up a good performance but were subdued by Hearts of Oak in Accra.

Without doubt, it will be a big boost for Young Apostles as they continue their push up in the league standings.

For the Lions, it emerged as another difficult day in the office as they fought gamely to end their poor run in the season. -Ghanafa.org