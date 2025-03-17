Ghana: Our Commitment to Women Empowerment Not in Words, but Action - Veep

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, says government's commitment to supporting women is "not just in words, but in action."

"A clear demonstration of this is the provision of free sanitary pads for girls in primary and senior high schools, as captured in the recently read 2025 Budget.

"This initiative ensures that young girls can stay in school without barriers to their education, reinforcing our belief that empowering women starts with empowering the girls," she explained.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang said this at the commemoration of the 2025 International Women's Day at the Presidency in Accra on Friday.

Related Articles

On the theme: "Accelerating action for a more equitable workplace," it brought together women from diverse societies of the country to observe the day with the rest of the world.

Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reminded the gathering that equity was not about favour, nor division; "it is about fairness, opportunity, and ensuring that every woman has the space to lead, thrive, and contribute at her fullest potential".

She said as the first female Vice President of the Republic, the responsibility to change the narrative was immense for not only now, but for the generations of women and girls who look up to them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bearing in mind what could be done to keep the door of opportunity opened to generations of Ghanaian women, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang said she was up to the challenge with the unwavering support she's been given in her new role.

She urged the gathering to take their wellness seriously and balance same with the stress of their offices, she said a healthy woman was a productive woman, and a well-balanced woman, an empowered woman.

Vice President urged the meeting to continue to support the government to accelerate action towards delivering the mandate entrusted by Ghanaians to Reset Ghana.

"As we move forward, let us reaffirm our commitment to mentorship, inclusion, and systemic change.

"Let us not only break barriers but also build bridges to ensure that no woman is left behind. May we be each other's keeper," the Vice President rallied.