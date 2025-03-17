Ghana: Nations FC Overcome Medeama

Nations FC ended their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Medeama SC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Black Stars defender, Razak Simpson, put Nations ahead in the 33rd minute, but Medeama responded in the second half through a Mubarik Yussif penalty.

Faisal Charwetey, in fine form this season, netted his 10th goal of the campaign to restore Nations' lead and secure the three points.

The defeat halted Medeama's momentum after their impressive 3-1 victory over Bechem United last week. Nations dominated proceedings, registering 11 goal attempts, and are now back in contention for a top-four finish.

With the win, Nations FC sit just three points behind league leaders, Asante Kotoko, keeping their title hopes alive.