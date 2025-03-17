Ghana: Nations FC Overcome Medeama

17 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Nations FC ended their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Medeama SC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Black Stars defender, Razak Simpson, put Nations ahead in the 33rd minute, but Medeama responded in the second half through a Mubarik Yussif penalty.

Faisal Charwetey, in fine form this season, netted his 10th goal of the campaign to restore Nations' lead and secure the three points.

The defeat halted Medeama's momentum after their impressive 3-1 victory over Bechem United last week. Nations dominated proceedings, registering 11 goal attempts, and are now back in contention for a top-four finish.

Related Articles

With the win, Nations FC sit just three points behind league leaders, Asante Kotoko, keeping their title hopes alive.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.