Nigeria: Rivers Assembly Moves to Impeach Fubara

17 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie

The Rivers State House of Assembly has served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, marking the process to impeach them.

A notice obtained from the Assembly on Monday revealed that the lawmakers claimed the action was in line with the Nigerian Constitution.

The notice said the move was "in compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws."

The notice has lent credence to speculations that the governor might be impeached following the Supreme Court ruling that recognised 27 lawmakers loyal to Fubara's estranged successor, formal governor Nyesom Wike.

Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, had also last week during a media chat, said Fubara should be impeached if found wanting accordingly.

"Politics is not play. If he has done something to be impeached, let them impeach him. It's not a criminal offence," Wike stated.

