Vice President Jeremiah Kpan-Koung caused stirs and ignited public debate and skepticism amongst Liberians last week when he made what many described as belittling comments against former President George Manneh Weah, labeling him as 'common citizen'. Analysts reading into his comments are inferring that it might probably be an early warning shots ahead of the potential rivalry in 2029.

In an interview last week in the United States, Vice President Koungspoke his mind about the look of thing between him and the former President, touching on series of occurrences he believed are evidences of the level of grudge he (former President Weah) still bears.

He revealed how tried he has been to reach out to former President Weah but to no avail, disclosing a particular case during the funeral of late Senator Prince Y. Johnson in Ganta, Nimba County when the former President avoided shaking his hand after he attempted to do so.

Apparently displeased and tired with the way the former President whom he also referred to as 'big brother' in the interview, the Liberian Vice President harshly retorted, describing Weah as a 'common citizen'.

"If I am going to work and Weah is in the traffic, he will park," he stressed in furtherance of his apparent anger over the play of events between the both of them.

The first instance at PYJ residence

All has not been going well between two statesmen since the end of the rancorous 2023 legislative and presidential elections which Koung's side won with a razor-thin margin. Reasons behind their impervious relationship is unknown, but political pundits believed it surrounds Koung's acceptance to run on the ticket of the Unity Party- a decision said to be heavily influenced by the late Senator PYJ and elders of Nimba County.

Former President Weah losing the elections to the UP's candidate, according to political analysts, resulted from overwhelming Nimba'ssupport for the UP due to the fact their own son in Koung was on the ticket as vice presidential candidate.

Former President won 14 of the 15 political subdivisions in 2017, including Nimba County, a vote rich county, partially made possible through Koung's MDR alliance with the CDC. And not having the same support in 2023, it is strongly believed, caused him the election.

Potential 2029 rivalry

Political analysts are predicting a possible rivalry between the two political heavyweights in 2029.

It is being predicted in many quarters that Vice President Koung is in poll position to run for President in 2029 on the ticket of the UP in place of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai who might not venture into the race due to his age.

Already 80 years old, President Boakai will clock 85 years by 2029, and looking at his present outlook, it is widely considered he would not run for another six years term after the completion of his first six years term.

VP Koung is a staunch member, most likely political leader, of the Movement for Democracy and Reconciliation (MDR) founded by his late political god-father, Senator Johnson. Whether he will stay with the MDR and run on its ticket for president in 2029 remains another uphill conjecture.

However, rumors circulating the political space suggest he might join the UP to smoothen his chances of running on the ticket as president.

In same vein, former President Weah is the mostly candidate on the ticket of the

Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in 2029, and there are predictions that he would become the next President after President Boakai.

He won the 2017 elections on the ticket of the CDC, which is still being regarded as a formidable opposition party, while he (Weah) remains the country's most popular politician on record.

Recent occurrences where thousands of Liberians rushed out of their homes, left their busy schedules to glance at him whenever he is, according to analysts, show that he is still loved and popular with Liberians.

Political analysts think Vice President Koung is setting the stage to defuse and detract public attention from Weah, having been aware of the fact that he is still popular and loved by Liberians, Koung appears to be jittery

"How can you say US Vice President JD Vance is bigger than former President Joe Biden," wondered Solomon Luther, a bikerider and staunch supporter of the former President.

He said the Vice President being dismissive of the former head of state does not change the reality that Weah stands a better chance to return to office in 2029, to complete his second term denied by over seventeen thousands votes in 2023.

According to him, Vice President Koung needs to show the former President respect despite his present portfolio, adding "he will not be vice president forever and he would want to demand respect from others."

Also, John Dedee expressed displeasure with Vice President Koung'sclassification of the former head of state, saying their cloudy relationship has nothing to do with the fact that Weah occupied the highest office of the land, unlike he (Koung) who is one step below.

"I strongly believe he is trying to signal an intention that 2029 will be more than 2023 in terms of campaign rhetoric, character assassinations and other ways of painting opponents negatively," Dedee said.

As Vice President, Dedee said, Mr. Koung needs to create an atmosphere of amity, not animosity, adding "that depends on how he responds to issues and talks about others, whether it is former President Weah or not."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Former President Weah has not responded to Vice President Koung's'common citizen' comments, and his chief of office staff, Len Eugene Nagbe distanced the president from a viral social media statement attributed to him.

Nagbe, a former Minister of Information, clarified that the statement attributed to his boss is untrue. He said the former head of state did not make the statement in question, terming it misattribution.

Instead, he urged Liberians and politicians to focus on the general pressing national issues at hand rather than spreading "falsehood" against the former President who believes his need peace, unity, reconciliation and development.

Weighing in on the Vice President Koung's comments against their political leader, the Youth Wing of the CDC termed it as a motive to assassinate, harm and take away of his life.

"When you call a former head of state, a commander-in-chief, the man who presides over the biggest democratic constituents and constituencies in our democratic landscape a common man means a lot," CDC youth Wing responded.

They described a common man as a man without security, without state protection, and whose freedom of movement and speech are not guaranteed by the state or the power-that-be.