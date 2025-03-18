Nigeria: Rescuing Nigeria - How to Break the Cycle of Decline and Bring Progress

analysis

Nigeria has abundant human and natural resources but remains mired in underdevelopment. There are high levels of poverty, corruption, unemployment and inequality. The country is currently witnessing a rise in ethnic militias and terrorism, adding to the threats posed by armed herdsmen's deadly clashes with rural communities over land.

The nation suffers from poor economic management and a political leadership that has failed to promote structural transformation of the economy and politics.

I am a political scientist with research specialisation in the political economy of development. In my view, Nigeria's social, economic and political crises stem from the absence of a grouping of people who put the country's interests first. I call this grouping a developmentalist coalition.

I argue that for Nigeria to realise its potential and forge a prosperous shared future, like-minded individuals motivated by the ideology of development nationalism must come together in a coalition.

Development nationalism refers to the commitment to advancing one's country and ensuring its prosperity. This includes enhancing the capabilities of its people so they can reach their potential and contribute to national progress. Individuals like this put loyalty to their country above other identities or considerations.

This coalition must focus on enhancing the nation's productive capacity and uplifting the well-being of its citizens. Together, they can break the cycle of underdevelopment and achieve lasting progress.

And this can be measured through the creation of a predictable governance structure characterised by the rule of law and the provision of essential public goods to citizens.

Developmental nationalism

Developmentalist coalitions shape political and economic affairs in most developed nations. In China, Malaysia, Mauritius, South Korea, Singapore and other countries that have tried to catch up with advanced nations, developmental nationalism has played a significant role.

In some cases, a developmentalist elite creates its own political party. An example of this is the People's Action Party founded by Singapore's first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, and his colleagues. The Labour Party in Norway, a coalition mostly of workers and farmers, is another example.

In other instances, members of this elite join different political parties. When developmentalists are the dominant political elite, any party in power ensures that it upholds standards that reflect the core principles upon which the country is founded.

Developmental elites articulate values that define and bind their nations. They provide moral and political leadership, as Nelson Mandela did in South Africa.

Most of these elites want to have inclusive economic and political institutions that help them achieve their development objectives.

Why Nigeria needs developmentalist coalitions

Since Nigeria became independent from Britain in 1960, most of those who have overseen the country's political and economic landscape have not acted in a nationalistic or patriotic manner.

Instead, they have followed their self-interest and exploited the Nigerian state for personal gain.

As a result, the economy remains undiversified, with a small and declining manufacturing sector, thereby missing out on the potential for job creation.

Successive administrations in the last 26 years have allocated less funding to the education sector than the 26% of the national budget recommended by Unesco.

The political elite have not built an economy that will create decent jobs for the youth. Also, they have fostered an education system that produces graduates who do not have the skills to start enterprises.

Most young Nigerians are engaged in the informal sector, with its associated problems: unstable jobs, hazardous working conditions, and a lack of decent wages. Most youths are underemployed and in low value-added economic activities. This means Nigeria is missing out on the potential benefits of its youthful population.

About 70% of Nigeria's population of over 200 million are under 30 years old, and 41% are younger than 15.

Political leaders have failed to create an environment that allows them to achieve their full potential.

In Nigeria, the issue is not the lack of individuals focused on development. These people exist across all segments of the Nigerian society, including government. The real problem is that they haven't formed a coalition.

As a result, they cannot act collectively and cohesively to invest in Nigeria's greatest asset: its people; and to promote industrialisation.

Now is the time to form the developmentalist coalition to change the governance and development trajectory of the country.

What to do

In Nigeria, a broad-based coalition of developmentalist elites needs to be led by individuals with a clear vision for development and national cohesion.

Members of this coalition could establish a political party to contest elections, gain political power, and use their positions in government to develop the nation.

Party members must be disciplined and subordinate their personal ambitions to those of the party and the national interests. The party must not become an empire of powerful individuals: instead, its organs must be allowed to function.

Establishing this coalition is the way to end Nigeria's endemic corruption and build a robust manufacturing sector and a thriving digital economy.

It also needs to promote agro-allied industry, investment in infrastructure, job creation and poverty reduction.

This coalition should aim to transform Nigeria's democracy into a system where political parties and elected representatives genuinely serve the people.

