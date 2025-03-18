Nigeria: Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Crisis Erupts in Plateau Community

17 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Many people have been reported injured and houses burnt in a disagreement between traditional worshippers and Muslim youths in Shimankar community, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Religious and business centres were set ablaze.

Sources from the community said the violence, which started on Sunday night, continued into Monday morning, as the arrival of police officers and soldiers in the community failed to prevent it from escalating.

The sources said the incident began when traditional worshippers were passing through and a disagreement ensued between them and some Muslim youths, leading to violence.

Residents including women and children were seen fleeing for their lives, while business activities were shut down.

As of the time of filing this report, DSP Alabo Alfred, spokesperson of the state police command, had yet to respond to inquiries about the development.

However, Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau, promised to communicate with the relevant authorities on the matter.

Residents said the violence was ongoing and called for the deployment of security forces in the area.

