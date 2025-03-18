Gambia: U.S. to Impose Travel Ban On Gambian Citizens

The United States government has planned to impose travel ban on 41 countries including The Gambia, according to Reuters.
The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of these countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.
A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups.
Full visa suspension:
Afghanistan
Cuba
Iran
Libya
North Korea
Somalia
Sudan
Syria
Venezuela
Yemen
Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected):
Eritrea
Haiti
Laos
Myanmar
South Sudan
Countries recommended for a partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies:
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Belarus
Benin
Bhutan
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cameroon
Chad
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Dominica
Equatorial Guinea
Gambia
Liberia
