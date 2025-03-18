Gambia: U.S. to Impose Travel Ban On Gambian Citizens

The United States government has planned to impose travel ban on 41 countries including The Gambia, according to Reuters.

The Trump administration is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of these countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups.

Full visa suspension:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected):

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

Countries recommended for a partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

