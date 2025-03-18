Lesotho: Mahlala Forms New Party

Businessman Bothata Mahlala has confirmed he is in the process of forming a new political party after initially denying that he would do so.

Mr Mahlala, who had in previous interviews vowed to remain a loyal member of the Democratic Congress (DC), said he had decided to quit and form his party because the DC was no longer a viable vehicle through which to achieve his vision for the country.

The businessman and philanthropist had been the DC's public relations officer. He confirmed to the Lesotho Times this week that he was now forming a new party, a development that could significantly impact the DC, whose presence in parliament has been dwindling over the years.

When it first contested general elections in 2012, the DC won 48 parliamentary seats, followed by 47 in 2015. It then went on a downward spiral winning 30 in 2017, and 26 in 2022.

The Lesotho Times has established that key figures such as Maletsunyane legislator Peiso Kelane, Women's League deputy spokesperson Makeresemese Letšoara, Deputy Women's League President Likeleli Tampana, and Thetsane Constituency Committee member Bokang Motokoa have left the DC to join Mr Mahlala.

Additionally, Maliepetsane legislator Lehlohonolo Hlapisi and DC Proportional Representative MP Mokherane Tsatsanyane have also hinted at their possible exit.

Sources indicate that more DC Members of Parliament, as well as members from other parties, may join Mr Mahlala. However, Mr Mahlala remained tight-lipped on specific names, saying, "I will reveal those who are joining me when the time is right."

"I have terminated my DC membership because I was no longer seeing eye to eye with its executive committee. This had been an ongoing issue even before the January (executive committee) elections," Mr Mahlala told this publication.

Vision

"The focus now is to form a new party with like-minded individuals who share my vision of helping alleviate Lesotho's problems. The registration process has begun, but I cannot yet disclose the people involved. There will be an official announcement about the party's name, colours, and executive structure in due course."

Although the party's policies, mission, and vision are still being drafted, Mr Mahlala said his primary goal was to enter the government to uplift Basotho. He cited Lesotho's high poverty rates despite its mineral wealth. His first priority would be tackling unemployment, he said.

He highlighted the potential of creating jobs by reopening abandoned factories, mostly in the textiles sector, and deploying the country's abundant water resources to boost agricultural production.

"Another major issue is nepotism. Many Basotho have waited years for public service jobs, while those with connections to power get hired immediately after graduating. We need selfless leaders who enter politics to serve, not enrich themselves. When I assume power, I will cut unnecessary government trips, as they consume vast amounts of money, and reduce the number and cost of senior officials' vehicles," Mr Mahlala stated.

'I am different'

Mr Mahlala's rhetoric bears similarities to the promises made by the ruling Revolution For Prosperity (RFP) before the 2022 elections. Many of its founders, predominantly wealthy individuals, pledged to prioritize national interests but have since faced corruption allegations, including awarding themselves government tenders. However, Mr Mahlala insisted that he was different, urging Basotho to judge him based on his track record of philanthropy and resilience.

"The strength of a man is measured by his ability to turn a bad situation into a positive one. I come from humble beginnings--I used to walk to school barefoot in winter. People mocked me both at school and in Mount Moorosi because of my background, but that only strengthened my determination to change my situation.

"If I was able to rise from that hardship to where I am now, that speaks volumes. I am not saying I am wealthy, but I live comfortably. Even if I die today, the next five generations of my family after me will also be comfortable.

"I have seen God's favour, and now I am giving back. I find joy in putting a smile on someone's face. I have been doing charity work since 2007, paying school fees for high school students--not for political gain, but because I don't want any child to suffer as I did. I would not have been doing this for the past 18 years just to secure a seat in Parliament."

Mr Mahlala has been actively involved in development projects through his Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation (BMDF). In the 2022 general elections, he contested for the Mount Moorosi constituency under the DC banner but lost to the RFP's Thuso Mosetlolo by a narrow margin of 273 votes. He garnered 2,194 votes against Mr Mosetlolo's 2,467. However, he maintained that his narrow loss had not deterred his commitment to philanthropy.

"I have been tested before, but I have proved that I am not doing charity work for votes. I want to reach the masses and help Basotho. If I were insincere, I would have stopped helping after losing in 2022 and resumed in 2027 ahead of the next elections.

"Show me just one politician who lost in 2022 but is still engaged in charity work. Even those who won, how many are still donating to their constituencies? Politicians mislead people--I don't. Lesotho needs a political will to change its situation. Just because others have lied to people in their campaigns doesn't mean we are all the same," he said.

Response

DC spokesperson, Serialong Qoo, dismissed concerns about any possible departures, stating that the party had survived many defections before. He also warned Mr Mahlala about the potential opportunists joining him.

"This is not the first time we have seen resignations. It has happened many times, and we are not scared. These are just backstabbers leaving. Nothing serious is happening here--just backstabbers moving on.

"We acknowledge their departure, and we have no problem with it. As a party, we will continue to focus on our work, and they should do the same. We are visiting their constituencies to understand why they are leaving. Their constituencies have assured us that we should not be worried. In fact, they invited the NEC to explain their concerns about these individuals. We are yet to honour those visits.

"We are not concerned because we know they are just after his (Mahlala's) money. They will suck him dry and then abandon him," Mr Qoo said.

Mokhothu

The DC leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, delivered a veiled attack on Mr Mahlala at the party's thanksgiving festival in 'Makhoroana constituency this past weeken. He spoke about the importance of adhering to the party's constitution, which he said rested in the hands of the leader.

"When we formed the DC in 2012, we did not harass anyone. At the time, there were endless conflicts, yet we remained committed to peace. Today, some refuse to follow the congress movement and the party's constitution.

"The most important thing is to follow the constitution and the leader. You don't rebel--you follow. We did not rebel against anyone or engage in harassment on Facebook. Frustration and insults stem from a lack of support. If you believe you are right, start your own political party. If people agree with you, they will follow," Mr Mokhothu said.

He urged DC members to reject divisive politics.

"As DC members, avoid politics of harassment, insults, lies, and mockery. Our focus should be on building and strengthening our party, not engaging in petty conflicts.

"I am not afraid of anything. I am not frustrated. A lion is a mighty animal--it cannot be threatened by puppets. The DC is a strong and established party. We don't need to compete with small parties; we must concentrate on growing our movement."

U-turn

Mr Mahlala had in previous interviews vowed not to form a new political party telling the Lesotho Times he would remain a loyal DC member and fight to reform the main opposition party from within. However, he said the time had come for him to lead a new party.

"I have been advised to form this party now in order to be able to execute the vision I have for Lesotho once I get into government.

"The focus is to form this new party with like-minded individuals who share my vision of helping alleviate Lesotho's problems...." he said, insisting it was no longer possible to achieve his goals via the DC.