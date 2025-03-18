Rwanda: M23 Withdraws From Luanda Talks After EU Sanctions

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), which includes M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo, said it might withdraw from the peace talks with the Congolese government, hours before negotiations start in the Angolan capital.

ALSO READ: M23 sends delegation to Angola for peace talks

In a statement released on March 17, the group accused some international institutions of deliberately undermining the peace process and making direct negotiations impossible by imposing sanctions on its members. The European Union announced new sanctions of the AFC/M23 members on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's negotiations with the Congolese government -- potentially the first direct talks since me the conflict began in November 2021.

"Our organization can no longer continue its participation in the discussions," AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said in a Monday statement, citing government coalition's continued military operations and EU sanctions on its members as key factors jeopardizing the talks.

"The successive sanctions imposed on our members, including those adopted on the eve of the Luanda discussions, seriously compromise direct dialogue and prevent any progress," Kanyuka stated.

ALSO READ: M23's Makenga welcomes Angola-mediated negotiations with Kinshasa

The rebels say these measures are not just an obstacle to negotiations but a deliberate attempt to ensure the talks collapse before they even begin.

ALSO READ: DR Congo crisis: EAC-SADC ministers agree to pursue political, military tracks

M23 also accused the Congolese government of intensifying its military operations, making peace efforts meaningless. The statement denounced what it called a "warmongering campaign" by Kinshasa's forces, which allegedly continue to launch heavy assaults, including indiscriminate bombings in populated areas and attacks using fighter jets and CH-4 combat drones.

Kanyuka said imposing sanctions only encourages President Félix Tshisekedi to "continue his warmongering program."

"Under these circumstances, the talks have become impracticable," he said.