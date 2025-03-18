Rwanda: Who Are the Top Rwandan Officials, M23 Leaders Sanctioned By EU?

The European Union on Monday adjusted the pressure knob to higher levels against Rwanda by sanctioning several officials in Kigali alongside targeted M23 leaders

On March 17, the European Union (EU) imposed restrictive measures on nine individuals and one entity accused of serious human rights violations, fueling armed conflict, and exploiting natural resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The sanctions target five senior leaders of the M23 rebel group, three high-ranking officers of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), a Rwandan government official, and a Rwandan company.

These measures include asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on financial transactions.

The M23 Leaders Sanctioned

Bertrand Bisimwa - President of M23

As the leader of the March 23 Movement (M23), Bertrand Bisimwa oversees the group's political and military operations.

Under his leadership, M23 has carried out violent attacks, displaced thousands, and undermined peace efforts in eastern DRC. The EU sanctioned him for inciting violence and sustaining instability in the region.

Désiré Rukomera - Head of Recruitment and Propaganda

Rukomera directs M23's recruitment efforts, bringing in new fighters and managing propaganda that fuels radicalization and misinformation. His role in mobilizing support for M23 has contributed to prolonged conflict and human rights abuses.

Colonel John Imani Nzenze - Senior Military Commander, M23

A high-ranking M23 officer, Colonel John Imani Nzenze is instrumental in planning and executing military operations. His leadership has resulted in deadly assaults on civilians and Congolese security forces, leading to EU sanctions.

Jean-Bosco Nzabonimpa Mupenzi - Deputy Chief of Finances and Production, M23/ARC

Nzabonimpa Mupenzi manages M23's finances, securing funds for weapons, logistics, and recruitment. His financial operations sustain M23's activities and prolong instability in the region.

Joseph Musanga Bahati - Governor of North Kivu

M23's illegal control over North Kivu has led to human rights violations and governance breakdowns. Bahati, as the self-proclaimed governor, has enforced policies that undermine Congolese sovereignty and contribute to regional instability.

RDF Commanders Sanctioned for Involvement in the DRC Conflict

Ruki Karusisi - Commander of RDF Special Forces

Until last weekend, Maj Gen Karusisi led Rwanda's Special Operations Forces and is accused of direct involvement in military operations that sustain the conflict in eastern DRC.

His actions have contributed to regional instability and heightened tensions between Rwanda and the DRC.

Aware of the impending sanctions, Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Saturday dropped Karusisi and replaced him with Stanislas Gashugi, who was promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General.

Eugene Nkubito - Commander of the RDF 3rd Division

Nkubito's leadership in the RDF's 3rd Division has been linked to military interventions in the DRC, supporting armed groups and fueling conflict.

The EU sanctioned him for his role in destabilizing the region.

Pascal Muhizi - Brigadier General and Commander of the RDF 2nd Division

Muhizi is another high-ranking RDF officer whose military operations in the DRC have contributed to violence and insecurity.

His command has facilitated support for armed groups like M23, making him a target of EU sanctions.

Francis Kamanzi (aka Erasto) - CEO of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB)

Kamanzi, head of Rwanda's state mining agency, has been sanctioned for exploiting DRC's natural resources. He is accused of profiting from the illicit trade of conflict minerals, fueling the war economy.

Gasabo Gold Refinery Rwanda-Based Gold Refinery

This Kigali-based refinery has been implicated in illegally importing gold from M23-controlled regions in DRC. By laundering conflict minerals, the refinery sustains armed groups and extends the cycle of violence.

These sanctions add to mounting international pressure on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from DRC, as per United Nations Security Council Resolution 2773.

Earlier today, Belgium and Rwanda cut diplomatic ties, with Brussels accusing Kigali of destabilizing eastern DRC. Rwanda, in turn, denounced Belgium's "neo-colonial meddling."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The sanctions come a day before peace talks between DRC and M23, scheduled for Tuesday in Luanda, Angola.

A rebel alliance that includes M23 has confirmed it will send a five-member delegation potentially marking the group's first direct negotiations with the Congolese government.

Despite Kinshasa's previous refusal to negotiate with M23, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi's office announced Sunday that the government would send representatives to Luanda, signaling a shift in strategy.

Since January, M23 has seized eastern Congo's two largest cities and several smaller towns. Pressure has been mounting on Tshisekedi to engage in talks after a series of battlefield losses.

The conflict has claimed at least 7,000 lives this year, according to the Congolese government, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The war's roots trace back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide and ongoing battles over Congo's vast mineral resources--critical for electric vehicle batteries and other electronics.

The United Nations and Western powers accuse Rwanda of arming and deploying soldiers to fight alongside M23. Rwanda denies this, insisting its forces act in self-defense against hostile Congolese militias.