Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Rebels Withdraw from Congo Peace Talks

M23 attacks have resulted in conflicts that have, combined with clashes from various armed groups in the region, resulted in the mass displacement of over seven million people.

M23 rebels said they were pulling out of talks with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo because EU sanctions against Rwandan officials earlier in the day "undermined" negotiations.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group said Monday that it will withdraw from peace talks set for Tuesday in Angola.

The M23 rebels had planned direct negotiations with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to end the conflict in the country's east.

But the Congo River Alliance of rebel groups, which includes the M23 group, said it was pulling out of talks because of sanctions imposed by the EU earlier in the day against M23 and Rwandan officials.

The rebel group coalition said in a statement that the EU actions were aimed at "obstructing the much-anticipated talks."

Rwanda also said earlier in the day that it was cutting diplomatic ties with its former colonial ruler, Belgium, with Kigali accusing Brussels of attempting to "sustain its neo-colonial delusions."

Talks to end fighting in Congo break down

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi had previously refused direct talks with the M23 rebels that have fought the government for more than a decade.

But Tshisekedi announced last week he was ready to meet with the M23 group after a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, who has acted as a mediator in the conflict.

Tina Salama, a spokesperson for Tshisekedi, said after the M23's withdrawal that the government delegation would travel to Luanda anyway.

The M23 escalated its fight earlier in the year. Despite assertions by the US and UN experts, Rwanda has denied supporting the rebels.

M23 is one of about 100 armed groups that have been vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo near the border with Rwanda.

The rebel group seized two big cities in eastern Congo since fighting escalated this year. The fighting has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands since the beginning of the year.

