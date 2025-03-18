Nigeria: How Mohbad Died, Auxiliary Nurse Ogedengbe Reveals

On 6 October 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police named Ms Ogedengbe as the prime suspect in Mohbad's death.

Auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who administered a tetanus injection to late singer Ilerioluwa 'Mohbad' Aloba, has narrated how he died.

Meanwhile, in February, a Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, ruled that the nurse and Ayobami 'Spending' Sodiq, Mohbad's friend, would be prosecuted.

Appearing before the Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Friday, the nurse stated that Mohbad suffered a severe reaction after administering a tetanus injection to him.

Testifying before Justice C.A. Shotobi at the Coroner's Court, Ms Ogedengbe disclosed that on 12 September 2023, Spending contacted her to treat Mohbad.

She said she arrived at the address Spending gave her around 2:30 p.m. and discovered it was Mohbad's Lekki residence. She said she noticed a swollen cut on Mohbad's right hand.

Ms Ogedengbe, who had her nursing training at Cornerstone Hospital, Akute, Ogun State, between 2014-2017, said: "It was not until I got to the house, which was the venue of the appointment, that I got to know that it was Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba's) house. I met Mohbad in a room in the house, and there were two other people in the room with us: Ayobami (the DJ) and his wife, Wunmi.

"It was the lower part of the right hand of Mohbad that was swollen, and I gave Mohbad the tetanus injection on his upper arm, intra-muscular route. I asked Mohbad If he was an ulcer patient, and he said "yes", so I didn't give him a diclofenac injection. Instead, I gave him a paracetamol injection."

Injection reaction

According to Ms Ogedengbe, the late singer began feeling uncomfortable after his arm became swollen due to the injection.

She stated that she administered 4 ml of paracetamol and 1 ml of water--totalling 5 ml--which she described as a normal dosage for an adult.

She further noted, 'I gave him the injection intravenously through the vein.'

"I diluted the ceftriaxone injection 10ml and gave it to him slowly. I explained to Mohbad and his wife that the paracetamol and ceftriaxone injections were for pain and to treat bacterial infections. While taking the ceftriaxone injection, he had taken up to 2 ml, and he said he wanted to vomit.

"His wife and Ayobami (DJ) were present while all this was going on, and Mohbad himself was asking questions about the injections I was giving him and counting them. I was surprised at his statement, but since that was how he was feeling, I decided to remove the injection, and he went to vomit in the toilet and came back to sit on the floor in the room," added the nurse.

Ms Ogedengbe further stated that she noticed goosebumps on Mohbad's body after he returned from the toilet, where he had gone to vomit.

"I was surprised and showed his wife the goosebumps, and she said it is his usual reaction to injections and that if we pour water on him, he will be fine. Four people (me, Mohbad, his wife, Ayobami (DJ) ) were in the room from when I started administering the medication to Mohbad until the goosebumps showed on his body.

"I then asked Mohbad's wife why she didn't tell me he usually reacts to injections. His wife then took him to the bathroom and poured water on his head. I then notified Ayobami (DJ) that we should locate the nearest pharmacy. I left the withdrawn medication (ceftriaxone injection) in the syringe in the room where I was treating Mohbad," said Ms Ogedengbe.

Hydrocortisone

The nurse further stated that she and Ayobami went to a pharmacy to purchase a hydrocortisone (hydrocort) injection and a Normal Saline infusion to treat Mohbad's allergic reaction and dehydration.

She added that they could not get the medications at the first pharmacy they visited but could obtain them at the second pharmacy.

"At this time, it was about 3 p.m., while Ayobami (DJ) and I were running from one pharmacy to another, Ayobami (DJ) was receiving calls, and I heard when he said Mohbad was convulsing, and I told him that he should tell the person he is talking to, that arrangements should be made to take Mohbad to the hospital.

"By the time Ayobami (DJ) and I returned to Mohbad's house, Mohbad had already been carried outside. As a result, the hydrocortisone (aka hydrocort) injection and Normal Saline infusion I got from the second pharmacy could not be administered. At this point, I didn't have access to Mohbad's house; everybody in the house was already outside, and the plan was to get Mohbad to the hospital as quickly as possible," she said.

Rescue mission

Furthermore, she stated that traffic delayed their movement while they were going to the hospital, prompting them to transport Mohbad on a motorcycle so they could reach the hospital faster.

Ms Ogedengbe noted that it took them approximately 20 minutes to arrive at the first hospital due to the traffic.

She noted, "Mohbad did not convulse in my presence, nor was he convulsing when I returned to his house. When we eventually got Mohbad to the first hospital, the medical personnel on the ground initially didn't want to attend to him, and it almost caused chaos. Still, they later attempted CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him in the hospital.

"After the CPR, the doctor proclaimed Mohbad brought in dead; I became shocked and confused. The doctor at the first hospital called me aside and asked me what medications I administered to Mohbad; I explained myself to the doctor, the medication I gave Mohbad and the dosage."

Moreover, she stated that they took Mohbad to another hospital after he was also confirmed dead.

"Darosha met us at the first hospital while Spending was on his way to the first hospital. When Darosha came and heard that Mohbad was dead, he didn't believe it and insisted on taking Mohbad to another hospital.

"Mohbad was put into Darosha's vehicle. There wasn't enough space for me to follow the vehicle, but Mohbad's wife followed Darosha. Ayobami (DJ) and I joined Spending in the Uber he came with, while Ayobami (DJ) was calling someone in Darosha's vehicle to know where about."

Mohbad's remains

According to the nurse, Mohbad's remains were brought back to his house around 8 p.m. after he was confirmed dead.

She stated that upon arriving at Mohbad's house with his remains, a large crowd had gathered outside, and his lawyer came to meet them.

Ms Ogedengbe further stated, "At about 9 p.m., Ayobami (DJ) and I, my cousin (who is a lawyer ) and Mohbad's lawyer, all in the quest to get a death certificate for Mohbad, visited the Police station at Orchid Lekki and the first hospital Mohbad was carried to. On getting to the Police station at Orchid Lekki, I explained everything that happened to the Police officer who attended to us.

"After I explained everything that happened to the Police officer who attended to us, the police officer asked Mohbad's lawyer and Ayobami (DJ) if they wanted to file a complaint against me or if they wanted the matter investigated; they responded that they are not sure yet.

"The Police officer then directed us to Ajiwe Police station at Ajah if we needed a Police report. I am sure that Mohbad's lawyer can give the details on the quest to get the Police report and death certificate on Mohbad. I stayed at Mohbad's house till after 10 p.m. and left after the ambulance arrived."

It has been over a year since Mohbad's death, yet he has not been buried.

Meanwhile, his family remains entangled in multiple controversies, including disputes over the paternity of his only son, Liam, his properties, and other related matters.