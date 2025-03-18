Nigeria: CSOs Task Nigerian Govt On Transparent Use of $1bn Child, Maternal Mortality Fund

"This funding presents an unprecedented opportunity to address these root causes--if deployed with transparency, accountability, and community engagement at its core," the statement read in part.

A coalition of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has charged the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure the effective implementation of its $1 billion plan for addressing child and maternal mortality in Nigeria.

A press statement signed by 115 CSOs on Monday lauded the federal government for taking a positive step to approve the funds.

"Maternal and child mortality remains a public health crisis in Nigeria, with countless families losing loved ones due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure, limited access to skilled birth attendants, and socio-economic barriers.

"This funding presents an unprecedented opportunity to address these root causes--if deployed with transparency, accountability, and community engagement at its core," the statement read in part.

On 9 March, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate announced the approval of $1 billion during the launch of the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Initiative (MAMII) in Ogun State. Mr Pate disclosed that the funds woild address maternal and child mortality rates across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital, Abuja.

A report by Unicef states that approximately 262,000 babies die at birth, in Nigeria, the world's second highest.

Emphasising the need for transparency in fund utilisation and requesting their inclusion in the process, the CSOs urged the government to collaborate with the World Bank, the World Health Organisation, and the United Nations agencies to reach grassroots communities.

Financial investment is not enough

In Monday's statement, the CSOs stated that financial investment alone was insufficient in reducing maternal and child mortality; they recommended that comprehensive strategies be incorporated.

"These include strengthening primary healthcare systems, training and retaining healthcare workers, improving emergency transportation for expectant mothers, and addressing social determinants such as maternal education and nutrition," the statement said.

The CSOs affirmed their commitment to supporting the initiative by committing to advocacy, research, and community engagement through their platforms. They also called on stakeholders to unite in the fight against maternal and child health in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the CSOs that signed the statement are African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD)), African Network for Anticorruption (ANA), Agnemark Initiative for Sustainability and Social Development, Alabaster Jar Foundation for Teenage Moms, Alheri Peace Building and Empowerment Foundation (APBEF) and Amaclare Connect & Development Initiative.

The also incmude Anchor to Help Organisation, Anglican Compassion and Development Initiative (ACADI), Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Association for Public Health Education and Legal Research Documentation in Nigeria (APHELRDiN) , Awo- Omamma Development Forum (ADF) and Bimbo Odukoya Foundation.

The list also includes BraveHeart Initiative Center for Peace Education and Community Development, Centre for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID), Centre for Empowerment and Advocacy, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), Child Health Ogranisation, Child Protection Network Lagos State Chapter , Children Impact and Development Initiative, Citizen Community Aid & Development Initiative, Community Life and Wellbeing Initiative, Community Resilience Accountability -Tracking Empowerment Initiative (CreATE-i),and Council for Affirmative Action (COFAA).