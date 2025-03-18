Rwanda/Nigeria: W/Cup Qualifier - Super Eagles' Camp Bubbles As More Players Arrive in Kigali

The camp of the Super Eagles in Kigali has witnessed the arrival of more players after the former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, and Bruno Onyemaechi, became the first to hit the camp on Sunday for Friday's 2026 World Cup qualifying duel with Rwanda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Amavubis of Rwanda will host the Super Eagles at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday from 5 p.m.

NAN reports that ahead of the potential blockbuster encounter, the Super Eagles' camp at the Radisson Blu hotel in Kigali has started to swell with the arrival of Osimhen, Onyemaechi and four other players.

Promise Efoghe, Super Eagles' Media Officer told NAN that the number of players in camp had as of yesterday morning risen to six.

He added that Eric Chelle, the new coach who will be having his first stint with the team, had also arrived at the camp with the full complement of his crew and backroom staff on Sunday.

"Also in Chelle's company were the two home-based players, Kayode Bankole and Papa Daniel Mustapha.

"Osimhen and Onyemaechi were on ground with them.

"The number of players swelled to six early Monday morning with the arrival of Amas Obasogie and Tolu Arokodare," he said.

Meanwhile, Simon Moses, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Jordan Torunarigha, Stanley Nwabali, Samuel Chukwueze, Bright Osayi and Igoh Ogbu were scheduled to arrive at the camp last night.

NAN reports that with three draws and a loss to their campaign, the Super Eagles will be looking at securing their first win when they take on table-toppers Rwanda in Group C on Friday.

Rwanda lead Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with seven points and a better goals difference than South Africa and Benin, who also have seven points.

Nigeria are second from bottom with three points from four matches, with Zimbabwe languishing at the bottom of the six-team log. (NAN)